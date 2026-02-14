China's Foreign Minister stated that "the door to dialogue" on the war in Ukraine is open
Kyiv • UNN
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi stated at the Munich Security Conference that the door to dialogue on the war in Ukraine is open. He called on all parties to seize the opportunity for a comprehensive and lasting peace agreement.
The door to dialogue on Russia's war against Ukraine is open, and all interested parties should seize the opportunity for a comprehensive, lasting, and binding peace agreement, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said during the Munich Security Conference, UNN reports.
Details
"Regarding the crisis (as Beijing calls the war - ed.) in Ukraine, the door to dialogue is finally open. All interested parties should seize the opportunity for a comprehensive, lasting, and binding peace agreement, eliminate the root causes of the conflict, and ensure lasting peace and stability in Europe," Wang Yi said.
Recall
Deputy Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha held a meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. China decided to provide Ukraine with an additional package of humanitarian energy assistance.