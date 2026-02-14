$42.990.00
09:35 AM • 2934 views
General Staff confirms damage to Russian BK-16 boat and radar in Crimea
08:57 AM • 5894 views
Rubio: We don't know if the Russians are serious about ending the war - they say they are
Exclusive
06:42 AM • 9408 views
Starlink registration for Russians - how long can one go to jail for it?
Exclusive
February 13, 04:25 PM • 22220 views
"We need to protest" - Borzov on Heraskevych's case and the Russian flag at the Games
Exclusive
February 13, 02:32 PM • 39730 views
"Vlad held up wonderfully and brilliantly presented his counterarguments": Geraskevych's lawyer spoke about the prospects of the lawsuit against the IOC
February 13, 01:41 PM • 34963 views
Ukraine expects final approval of IMF deal in coming weeks
February 13, 12:31 PM • 35039 views
Ukrainian delegation prepares for talks in Geneva on February 17-18, composition of negotiators determined - Umerov
Exclusive
February 13, 11:25 AM • 62759 views
Open competitions for public positions: instead of targeted "reboots," a systemic reform is needed
Exclusive
February 13, 10:00 AM • 87859 views
Why Donald Trump is not pressuring Russia: political scientist named reasons
February 13, 08:10 AM • 68768 views
Ukraine imposes sanctions on 91 vessels of Russia's "shadow fleet"
China's Foreign Minister stated that "the door to dialogue" on the war in Ukraine is open

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1246 views

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi stated at the Munich Security Conference that the door to dialogue on the war in Ukraine is open. He called on all parties to seize the opportunity for a comprehensive and lasting peace agreement.

China's Foreign Minister stated that "the door to dialogue" on the war in Ukraine is open

The door to dialogue on Russia's war against Ukraine is open, and all interested parties should seize the opportunity for a comprehensive, lasting, and binding peace agreement, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said during the Munich Security Conference, UNN reports.

Details

"Regarding the crisis (as Beijing calls the war - ed.) in Ukraine, the door to dialogue is finally open. All interested parties should seize the opportunity for a comprehensive, lasting, and binding peace agreement, eliminate the root causes of the conflict, and ensure lasting peace and stability in Europe," Wang Yi said.

Recall

Deputy Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha held a meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. China decided to provide Ukraine with an additional package of humanitarian energy assistance.

Alla Kiosak

