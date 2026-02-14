$42.990.04
February 13, 04:25 PM
"We need to protest" - Borzov on Heraskevych's case and the Russian flag at the Games
February 13, 02:32 PM
"Vlad held up wonderfully and brilliantly presented his counterarguments": Geraskevych's lawyer spoke about the prospects of the lawsuit against the IOC
February 13, 01:41 PM
Ukraine expects final approval of IMF deal in coming weeks
February 13, 12:31 PM
Ukrainian delegation prepares for talks in Geneva on February 17-18, composition of negotiators determined - Umerov
February 13, 11:25 AM
Open competitions for public positions: instead of targeted "reboots," a systemic reform is needed
February 13, 10:00 AM
Why Donald Trump is not pressuring Russia: political scientist named reasons
February 13, 08:10 AM
Ukraine imposes sanctions on 91 vessels of Russia's "shadow fleet"
February 13, 07:58 AM
At "Ramstein", new contributions from 17 countries were agreed upon, as well as urgent delivery of missiles for Patriot
February 12, 04:21 PM
Who is a zoopsychologist and when does an animal really need a behavior specialist?
February 12, 04:03 PM
Checks began in the Verkhovna Rada canteen after suspicions of poisoning MPs
Open competitions for public positions: instead of targeted "reboots," a systemic reform is needed
February 13, 11:25 AM
Why Donald Trump is not pressuring Russia: political scientist named reasons
February 13, 10:00 AM
Masnytsia: history of the holiday and traditional dishesFebruary 13, 07:25 AM • 56326 views
Expert explained why benefits for the aviation industry are an investment, not budget lossesFebruary 12, 11:15 AM • 75059 views
The PFU explained how people with limited mobility can quickly renew their pension after payments are suspendedFebruary 11, 01:50 PM • 116310 views
China could call Putin and end the war - US Ambassador to NATO

Kyiv • UNN

 • 90 views

US Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker said that China is providing crucial support to Russian aggression. He could end the war by calling Putin and stopping the sale of dual-use technologies.

China could call Putin and end the war - US Ambassador to NATO

China provides crucial support to Russian aggression in Ukraine and could end the war with a phone call, said US Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker, UNN reports with reference to Bloomberg.

Details

"China could call Vladimir Putin and end this war tomorrow by stopping the sale of dual-use technologies to him," Whitaker said during a panel discussion on Friday at the Munich Security Conference. "China could stop buying Russian oil and gas."

"You know, this war is entirely enabled by China," the US official added during a panel discussion on US foreign policy.

Since the beginning of the war, China and Russia have strengthened their partnership, and Russia, the publication writes, depends on China for the supply of critical parts and components for drones and other military materials. China is also the largest buyer of Russian oil, despite increasing international pressure on Moscow's critical oil trade.

China increases drone supplies to Russia, reduces sales to Ukraine and the West - ISW30.05.25, 07:46 • 3976 views

Tracking data shows that 1.65 million barrels of oil per day were shipped from Chinese ports in January. This is the highest figure since March 2024 and the second highest monthly figure since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

China increases imports of Russian oil, India reduces to a three-year low - Bloomberg03.02.26, 16:47 • 3801 view

However, Beijing has repeatedly stated its desire to play a "constructive" role in resolving the "crisis." Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with his Ukrainian counterpart Andriy Sybiha in Munich this week and offered humanitarian aid to the country in connection with Russian attacks on its energy system, according to reports from both Sybiha and Beijing.

China to provide Ukraine with humanitarian energy aid package - Sybiha13.02.26, 13:05 • 5012 views

Julia Shramko

