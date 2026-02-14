China could call Putin and end the war - US Ambassador to NATO

China provides crucial support to Russian aggression in Ukraine and could end the war with a phone call, said US Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker, UNN reports with reference to Bloomberg.

Details

"China could call Vladimir Putin and end this war tomorrow by stopping the sale of dual-use technologies to him," Whitaker said during a panel discussion on Friday at the Munich Security Conference. "China could stop buying Russian oil and gas."

"You know, this war is entirely enabled by China," the US official added during a panel discussion on US foreign policy.

Since the beginning of the war, China and Russia have strengthened their partnership, and Russia, the publication writes, depends on China for the supply of critical parts and components for drones and other military materials. China is also the largest buyer of Russian oil, despite increasing international pressure on Moscow's critical oil trade.

Tracking data shows that 1.65 million barrels of oil per day were shipped from Chinese ports in January. This is the highest figure since March 2024 and the second highest monthly figure since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

However, Beijing has repeatedly stated its desire to play a "constructive" role in resolving the "crisis." Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with his Ukrainian counterpart Andriy Sybiha in Munich this week and offered humanitarian aid to the country in connection with Russian attacks on its energy system, according to reports from both Sybiha and Beijing.

