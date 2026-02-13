China to provide Ukraine with humanitarian energy aid package - Sybiha

$42.990.04
51.030.17
ukenru
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 6890 views
Why Donald Trump is not pressuring Russia: political scientist named reasons
08:10 AM • 11810 views
Ukraine imposes sanctions on 91 vessels of Russia's "shadow fleet"
07:58 AM • 13990 views
At "Ramstein", new contributions from 17 countries were agreed upon, as well as urgent delivery of missiles for Patriot
Exclusive
February 12, 04:21 PM • 28096 views
Who is a zoopsychologist and when does an animal really need a behavior specialist?
Exclusive
February 12, 04:03 PM • 53670 views
Checks began in the Verkhovna Rada canteen after suspicions of poisoning MPs
February 12, 02:09 PM • 38117 views
Zelenskyy awarded skeleton racer Heraskevych the Order of Liberty for civic courage
February 12, 01:47 PM • 50417 views
Umerov stated that Ukrainian companies have received permits for arms exports
Exclusive
February 12, 11:56 AM • 35771 views
Peace talks between Ukraine and Russia - when to expect a ceasefire
Exclusive
February 12, 11:18 AM • 27682 views
Odrex Clinic at the center of a new scandal: law enforcement investigates unauthorized land seizure
February 12, 09:49 AM • 28528 views
General Staff confirms hit on GRAU arsenal with Flamingo missiles and Russian defense industry enterprise
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+4°
2.7m/s
90%
733mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Americans consider Biden a better president than Trump - pollFebruary 13, 01:30 AM • 13434 views
Transport in occupied Crimea operates in survival mode, buses are delayed up to 2 hours - CNSFebruary 13, 02:02 AM • 15307 views
Global oil prices fall for the first time in 2026 - BloombergFebruary 13, 02:34 AM • 7226 views
Norway and France unite efforts to strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilitiesFebruary 13, 04:21 AM • 14731 views
Masnytsia: history of the holiday and traditional dishes07:25 AM • 14579 views
Publications
Why Donald Trump is not pressuring Russia: political scientist named reasons
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 6872 views
Masnytsia: history of the holiday and traditional dishes07:25 AM • 14635 views
Expert explained why benefits for the aviation industry are an investment, not budget lossesFebruary 12, 11:15 AM • 49788 views
The PFU explained how people with limited mobility can quickly renew their pension after payments are suspendedFebruary 11, 01:50 PM • 91249 views
From "Doctor P" to "Odrex Case": 5 High-Profile Medical ScandalsPhotoFebruary 11, 12:28 PM • 80864 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Andriy Sybiha
Kyrylo Budanov
Ruslan Stefanchuk
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Odesa Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Top 5 detective films with a gripping plot and an unexpected endingVideo09:44 AM • 2304 views
Natalia Mohylevska revealed her secret to losing 25 kg and shared her dietPhotoFebruary 12, 02:29 PM • 21660 views
Nazar Zadniprovskyi explained why Halyna Bezruk chose to work in Russia instead of UkraineFebruary 12, 01:20 PM • 25950 views
Alina Grosu revealed the gender of her firstborn to the song "Voloshky"VideoFebruary 12, 08:43 AM • 51471 views
Jennifer Aniston revealed how she stays in shape at 57February 11, 04:53 PM • 44166 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Gold
Film

China to provide Ukraine with humanitarian energy aid package - Sybiha

Kyiv • UNN

 • 142 views

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha met with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. China has decided to provide Ukraine with an additional package of humanitarian energy aid.

China to provide Ukraine with humanitarian energy aid package - Sybiha

Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha held bilateral talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Munich, following which he announced China's decision to provide Ukraine with an additional package of humanitarian energy aid, UNN writes.

Details

"In Munich, I had a meaningful and productive meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. We focused on ways to develop mutually beneficial trade and bilateral ties based on mutual respect for territorial integrity. I reaffirmed Ukraine's interest in contacts with China at the highest level. We discussed peace efforts and China's important role in promoting an end to the war," Sybiha said on X.

According to the Foreign Minister, he "informed his Chinese counterpart about the situation at the front, Russian attacks on our energy system, and the damage caused to Chinese companies by Russian strikes."

"I am grateful for Beijing's decision to provide Ukraine with an additional package of humanitarian energy aid," Sybiha said.

He also said that he "invited Minister Wang Yi to visit Ukraine and thanked him for the invitation to visit China."

Trump had a "great phone call" with China's leader. They also discussed the war in Ukraine04.02.26, 18:39 • 6437 views

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Energy
Social network
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Electricity
Wang Yi (politician)
charity
Beijing
Munich
China
Ukraine