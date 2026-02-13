China to provide Ukraine with humanitarian energy aid package - Sybiha

Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha held bilateral talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Munich, following which he announced China's decision to provide Ukraine with an additional package of humanitarian energy aid, UNN writes.

Details

"In Munich, I had a meaningful and productive meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. We focused on ways to develop mutually beneficial trade and bilateral ties based on mutual respect for territorial integrity. I reaffirmed Ukraine's interest in contacts with China at the highest level. We discussed peace efforts and China's important role in promoting an end to the war," Sybiha said on X.

According to the Foreign Minister, he "informed his Chinese counterpart about the situation at the front, Russian attacks on our energy system, and the damage caused to Chinese companies by Russian strikes."

"I am grateful for Beijing's decision to provide Ukraine with an additional package of humanitarian energy aid," Sybiha said.

He also said that he "invited Minister Wang Yi to visit Ukraine and thanked him for the invitation to visit China."

Trump had a "great phone call" with China's leader. They also discussed the war in Ukraine