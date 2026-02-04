$43.190.22
Trump had a "great phone call" with China's leader. They also discussed the war in Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 88 views

The US President believes that many positive results related to President Xi Jinping and the People's Republic of China will be achieved within the next three years.

Trump had a "great phone call" with China's leader. They also discussed the war in Ukraine

US President Donald Trump said he had a "great phone call" with Chinese leader Xi Jinping. Among the topics were trade, the war in Ukraine, the situation in Iran, and much more, reports UNN.

I just finished a great phone call with President Xi of China. It was a long and thorough conversation, during which many important topics were discussed, including trade, military issues, the April trip to China (which I am very much looking forward to!), Taiwan, the war between Russia and Ukraine, the current situation with Iran, China's purchase of oil and gas from the United States, China's consideration of purchasing additional agricultural products, including increasing the amount of soybeans to 20 million tons for the current season (they committed to 25 million tons for the next season!), aircraft engine supplies, and many other topics, all very positive! 

- Trump reported.

Putin and Xi Jinping called their countries' relations "exemplary" - Bloomberg04.02.26, 15:47 • 2024 views

According to the US President, relations with China, and his personal relationship with President Xi Jinping, are extremely good, and "we both understand how important it is to maintain them."

I believe that over the next three years of my presidency, many positive results will be achieved related to President Xi Jinping and the People's Republic of China!

- Trump summarized.

Canada does not plan to conclude a free trade agreement with China amid Trump's tariff threats25.01.26, 19:50 • 6393 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in UkrainePoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Donald Trump
Taiwan
Xi Jinping
China
United States
Ukraine
Iran