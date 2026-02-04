$43.190.22
Putin and Xi Jinping called their countries' relations "exemplary" - Bloomberg

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1650 views

Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping assessed relations between their countries as "exemplary" during their first direct talks this year. Bilateral trade has exceeded $200 billion for three consecutive years.

Putin and Xi Jinping called their countries' relations "exemplary" - Bloomberg

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping assessed relations between their countries as "exemplary" during their first direct talks this year. This was reported by UNN with reference to Bloomberg.

Details

Answering questions from Russian "media", the dictator stated that although the volume of bilateral trade decreased slightly last year, it exceeded $200 billion "by a significant margin" for three consecutive years.

At the same time, according to Chinese customs data, the total volume of Russian-Chinese trade in 2025 amounted to $228 billion. This is 6.9% less than in the previous year.

During the phone call, which lasted almost an hour and a half, the leaders of the two countries also discussed the Kremlin's war in Ukraine and the growing tensions between the US and Iran, as well as the situation around Venezuela and Cuba, Putin's aide Yuri Ushakov told Russian "media".

Putin and Xi Jinping last met in September at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Beijing and at a military parade dedicated to the victory in World War II.

Recall

Chinese leader Xi Jinping called for the Chinese yuan to reach the level of a world reserve currency.

Yevhen Ustimenko

