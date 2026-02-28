$43.210.00
Bitcoin falls below $64K after US and Israeli strikes on Iran - Bloomberg

Kyiv • UNN

 • 132 views

Bitcoin fell 3.8% to $63,038 and Ether fell 4.5% to $1,836 after US and Israeli strikes on Iran. The market value of digital assets decreased by $128 billion.

Bitcoin falls below $64K after US and Israeli strikes on Iran - Bloomberg

Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies plummeted after the US and Israel began striking targets in Iran on Saturday, impacting high-risk assets. This was reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

Bitcoin fell 3.8% to $63,038 before stabilizing and trading at $64,000 as of 6 AM in New York.

Ether, the second-largest token, fell 4.5% to $1,836.

According to CoinGecko, immediately after the news broke, the market value of digital assets decreased by approximately $128 billion.

Recall

On February 28, Israel and the United States conducted a joint military operation, striking 30 targets in Iran.

Also, UNN reported that the Israeli army struck Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon.

Later, it became known that the US and Israeli military operation against Iran had been planned jointly for several months.

In addition, it was reported that among the targets hit in Tehran were the presidential plaza and intelligence headquarters.

Olga Rozgon

EconomyNews of the World
Skirmishes
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Israel
Bloomberg L.P.
United States
Iran