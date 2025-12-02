Hamas handed over the remains of another deceased hostage to Israel

$42.340.08
49.310.42
ukenru
December 2, 12:35 PM • 16588 views
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted Russian fakes about the capture of Kupyansk, Pokrovsk, and Vovchansk
Exclusive
December 2, 11:54 AM • 49323 views
Expensive doesn't mean quality: will the Ministry of Health be able to protect the victims of the Odrex clinic and restore justice?Photo
Exclusive
December 2, 11:33 AM • 38248 views
Manipulation under the guise of "defense": what is behind Putin's statements about a "security zone" on the border
December 2, 10:36 AM • 31161 views
"Things that cannot be discussed over the phone": Zelenskyy received a detailed report from the delegation after Miami and instructed to continue working with Trump's team
December 2, 10:08 AM • 29685 views
US plans to return frozen assets to Russia in EU after peace deal - Politico
Exclusive
December 2, 06:00 AM • 56680 views
Ukraine prepares for large-scale changes: IMF demands strengthening of tax policy
December 1, 05:14 PM • 53461 views
Timur Mindich case: court chose pre-trial detention for the defendant
Exclusive
December 1, 03:35 PM • 60495 views
Ukraine-US talks in Miami: what to expect next
December 1, 02:52 PM • 52166 views
The government approved a series of decisions on community energy efficiency: what is envisioned
December 1, 01:38 PM • 47263 views
Explosions occurred on the railway in two regions of the Russian Federation: fuel and lubricant depots were destroyed, and the railway track was damaged.PhotoVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+5°
1m/s
94%
757mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Deputies blocked the rostrum in the Verkhovna Rada, Stefanchuk announced a breakPhotoVideoDecember 2, 10:45 AM • 20925 views
Bitcoin and bonds recover after sell-offs, stocks show growthDecember 2, 11:57 AM • 28592 views
How to prevent a ransomware attack: tips from the cyber police02:40 PM • 26251 views
Licenses issued – no control: why the Ministry of Health “turns a blind eye” to tragedies at Odrex02:41 PM • 27091 views
"3000 km across Ukraine": the first stage of the program has started - how to get tickets for kilometers04:58 PM • 16509 views
Publications
"3000 km across Ukraine": the first stage of the program has started - how to get tickets for kilometers04:58 PM • 16598 views
Licenses issued – no control: why the Ministry of Health “turns a blind eye” to tragedies at Odrex02:41 PM • 27172 views
How to prevent a ransomware attack: tips from the cyber police02:40 PM • 26323 views
Bitcoin and bonds recover after sell-offs, stocks show growthDecember 2, 11:57 AM • 28658 views
Expensive doesn't mean quality: will the Ministry of Health be able to protect the victims of the Odrex clinic and restore justice?Photo
Exclusive
December 2, 11:54 AM • 49307 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mark Rutte
Benjamin Netanyahu
Kaya Kallas
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Republic of Ireland
Europe
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Oxford Dictionary named "rage bait" the word of 2025: what it meansDecember 1, 10:58 AM • 44434 views
Olena Topolia and the leader of the band "Antytila" are divorcing after 12 years of marriagePhotoVideoDecember 1, 08:53 AM • 46272 views
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winterVideoNovember 29, 04:59 PM • 102193 views
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk directionNovember 28, 02:36 AM • 76697 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 92656 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
TikTok
Bild
ChatGPT

Hamas handed over the remains of another deceased hostage to Israel

Kyiv • UNN

 • 132 views

Through the mediation of the Red Cross, Hamas handed over to the Israeli side the remains of another hostage who died during the war in the Middle East.

Hamas handed over the remains of another deceased hostage to Israel

Hamas handed over to Israel, via the Red Cross, the remains of what is believed to be another deceased hostage. Reuters reports this, according to UNN.

Details

"The Palestinian group Hamas handed over the remains of one of the last two deceased hostages who were still in Gaza, in accordance with the terms of the ceasefire agreement," the publication writes.

The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that Israeli forces in Gaza received what was described as "findings" that would be brought to Israel for forensic examination.

Recall

Israel reported receiving another batch of human remains that Palestinian militants handed over to the Red Cross. It is currently unknown whether they belong to the three hostages who remain in the Gaza Strip.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsNews of the World
Skirmishes
Israel
Reuters
Benjamin Netanyahu
Gaza Strip