Hamas handed over the remains of another deceased hostage to Israel

Hamas handed over to Israel, via the Red Cross, the remains of what is believed to be another deceased hostage. Reuters reports this, according to UNN.

Details

"The Palestinian group Hamas handed over the remains of one of the last two deceased hostages who were still in Gaza, in accordance with the terms of the ceasefire agreement," the publication writes.

The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that Israeli forces in Gaza received what was described as "findings" that would be brought to Israel for forensic examination.

Recall

Israel reported receiving another batch of human remains that Palestinian militants handed over to the Red Cross. It is currently unknown whether they belong to the three hostages who remain in the Gaza Strip.