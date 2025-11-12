$42.010.06
Trump asks Israeli president to pardon Netanyahu - Reuters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 616 views

Donald Trump sent a letter to Israeli President Isaac Herzog, urging him to consider pardoning Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is accused of corruption. Netanyahu denies the charges, which include receiving gifts worth nearly 700,000 shekels.

Trump asks Israeli president to pardon Netanyahu - Reuters

Israeli President Isaac Herzog has received a letter from his American counterpart Donald Trump, in which the latter urges him to consider pardoning Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is accused of corruption. This is reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

Trump has repeatedly asked for a pardon for his close ally. Netanyahu denies the charges and pleads not guilty.

The charges against the Israeli Prime Minister in 2019 include three cases, including accusations of receiving gifts from businessmen totaling almost 700,000 shekels ($211,832).

Netanyahu's trial, which began in 2020, has not yet concluded, and he has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that Turkey issued arrest warrants for 37 Israeli officials, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. They are accused of "genocide" and "crimes against humanity" in the Gaza Strip.

Yevhen Ustimenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Israel
Reuters
Donald Trump
Benjamin Netanyahu
Turkey
Gaza Strip