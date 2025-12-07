Netanyahu rejects plea bargain in exchange for leaving politics

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he does not plan to leave politics in exchange for a possible pardon in corruption cases. This is reported by UNN with reference to The Times of Israel.

Details

This statement was made during Netanyahu's meeting with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz. When asked by journalists about the possibility of ending his political career, Netanyahu said "no."

But then he jokingly remarked that foreign politicians and journalists "are too concerned about his future."

Netanyahu also emphasized that it is the citizens of Israel who will determine his fate as a politician.

Context

Benjamin Netanyahu was charged in three cases, known as "1000", "2000" and "4000". As prime minister and communications minister at the time of the alleged crime, he is accused of promoting regulatory decisions favorable to the controlling shareholder of telecommunications giant Bezeq, Shaul Elovitch, in exchange for positive coverage by a news website belonging to the Bezeq group.

Recall

Benjamin Netanyahu appealed to President Isaac Herzog for a pardon in cases where he is accused of bribery, fraud and breach of trust.