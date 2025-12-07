Netanyahu rejects plea bargain in exchange for leaving politics

$42.180.00
49.230.00
ukenru
05:16 PM • 3350 views
"With light, we will overcome darkness": The Bethlehem Peace Light has arrived in Ukraine, received by Plast scoutsPhoto
04:33 PM • 7262 views
In Ukraine, power outages will continue: schedules for Monday, December 8
02:41 PM • 11584 views
Russians changed their tactics of strikes on Ukraine: objects previously considered untouchable are now under threat
December 7, 11:06 AM • 16737 views
Russian occupiers destroyed the dam of the Pechenihy reservoir in Kharkiv OblastPhoto
December 6, 08:45 PM • 43946 views
Zelenskyy had a difficult conversation with Trump's representatives regarding territories - Axios
December 6, 09:02 AM • 56312 views
No model of security guarantees for Ukraine is possible without the Armed Forces: Syrskyi recorded a video addressVideo
December 6, 07:49 AM • 62096 views
Russia launched a massive missile and drone attack on energy facilities in 8 regions, causing power outages - Ministry of Energy
December 6, 04:00 AM • 56599 views
Ukraine celebrates Armed Forces Day: history of formation and modern traditionsPhoto
December 5, 06:15 PM • 59273 views
US-Ukraine talks on "Trump's peace plan" to continue on Saturday, likely throughout the weekend – Axios
December 5, 03:45 PM • 56265 views
The main Christmas tree of the country lit up in Kyiv: what it was decorated withPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+2°
1m/s
90%
754mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Trump presented Kennedy Center medals to artists: Kiss and Stallone among those honoredPhotoDecember 7, 09:04 AM • 5204 views
"I earned it by working 26 hours a day, 8 days a week": Trump called not to discuss his FIFA Peace PrizeDecember 7, 09:35 AM • 5734 views
Russian assault trooper died, stuck in the "dragon's teeth" of the 110th brigadeVideoDecember 7, 11:25 AM • 12816 views
Collapse of key Atlantic current threatens Europe with extreme drought for hundreds of years – scientistsDecember 7, 11:46 AM • 4872 views
Russian attack on Pechenihy dam will not have critical impact on front - AFU03:33 PM • 5892 views
Publications
How to choose a legal Christmas tree: law enforcement offers adviceDecember 6, 12:23 PM • 46775 views
Live, artificial or potted: experts explained which Christmas tree is the most environmentally friendlyDecember 5, 05:32 PM • 56309 views
St. Nicholas Day: traditions, customs, and prohibitionsDecember 5, 11:30 AM • 68929 views
Avalanche of tragedies: why are the owners of the Odrex clinic not cooperating with the investigation?December 5, 11:17 AM • 89816 views
Magamedrasulov's release from custody does not mean acquittal: what the NABU detective is accused of and what could happen nextDecember 5, 06:30 AM • 77428 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Elon Musk
Petr Pavel
Musician
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Donetsk Oblast
Village
Kharkiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Netflix announced it is buying Warner Bros. and HBODecember 5, 12:40 PM • 39396 views
Trump changed architects for White House ballroomDecember 5, 06:50 AM • 48911 views
Pantone named the color of 2026: a shade of white chosen for the first timeVideoDecember 4, 02:10 PM • 50189 views
Parubiy, NABU, "labubu" and more: Google named the most popular queries of Ukrainians in 2025December 4, 08:53 AM • 64158 views
"For peace": Hegseth said he would host a dinner with Trump, Zelenskyy and Putin, with "Russian dressing" on the menuDecember 3, 09:06 AM • 61944 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Shahed-136
Film

Netanyahu rejects plea bargain in exchange for leaving politics

Kyiv • UNN

 • 80 views

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that he does not plan to leave politics in exchange for a possible pardon in corruption cases. He emphasized that his fate would be determined by the citizens of Israel.

Netanyahu rejects plea bargain in exchange for leaving politics

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he does not plan to leave politics in exchange for a possible pardon in corruption cases. This is reported by UNN with reference to The Times of Israel.

Details

This statement was made during Netanyahu's meeting with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz. When asked by journalists about the possibility of ending his political career, Netanyahu said "no."

But then he jokingly remarked that foreign politicians and journalists "are too concerned about his future."

Netanyahu also emphasized that it is the citizens of Israel who will determine his fate as a politician.

Context

Benjamin Netanyahu was charged in three cases, known as "1000", "2000" and "4000". As prime minister and communications minister at the time of the alleged crime, he is accused of promoting regulatory decisions favorable to the controlling shareholder of telecommunications giant Bezeq, Shaul Elovitch, in exchange for positive coverage by a news website belonging to the Bezeq group.

Recall

Benjamin Netanyahu appealed to President Isaac Herzog for a pardon in cases where he is accused of bribery, fraud and breach of trust.

Yevhen Ustimenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Israel
Friedrich Merz
Benjamin Netanyahu