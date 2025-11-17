$42.040.02
Doctor on cold allergy: even beauty procedures can be the cause
06:58 AM • 10716 views
Russia attacked port infrastructure in Odesa region, energy and railway - Deputy Prime Minister
06:27 AM • 8344 views
IMF mission begins work in Kyiv: discusses new program with Ukraine
05:28 AM • 13053 views
Trump: Republicans consider bill on sanctions against countries trading with Russia - Bloomberg
04:30 AM • 11875 views
Ukraine faces unprecedented housing crisis due to war: UN announces figures
November 16, 06:56 PM • 23529 views
Ukraine's national football team advances to the 2026 World Cup playoffs after defeating Iceland in the final match of the qualification group stage
November 16, 04:59 PM • 40598 views
Power outages on November 17: Ukrenergo announced schedules
November 16, 04:36 PM • 33346 views
Rains are coming to Ukraine, storm warning declared in 10 regions: forecast for November 17
Exclusive
November 16, 08:19 AM • 62754 views
A week of retrograde wisdom, deep renewal, and mystical New Moon: astrological forecast for November 17–23
November 16, 05:50 AM • 32509 views
Ukraine has agreed with Greece on gas imports to meet winter needs - Zelenskyy revealed details
Netanyahu confirms Hamas disarmament and opposition to creation of Palestinian state west of Jordan River

Kyiv • UNN

 • 890 views

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that the radical Palestinian group Hamas would be disarmed. He also confirmed Israel's opposition to the creation of a Palestinian state west of the Jordan River.

Netanyahu confirms Hamas disarmament and opposition to creation of Palestinian state west of Jordan River

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that the radical Palestinian group Hamas would be disarmed. This is reported by UNN with reference to Times of Israel and Netanyahu's page on the social network "X".

Details

On Sunday, November 16, Netanyahu stated that Hamas would be disarmed. This came after reports that the US was considering continuing to rebuild parts of Gaza even if the militants did not lay down their arms.

Netanyahu also confirmed Israel's opposition to the creation of a Palestinian state west of the Jordan River.

Our opposition to a Palestinian state in any territory has not changed. Gaza will be demobilized, and Hamas will be disarmed.

 - Netanyahu stated.

Recall

According to Reuters, the return of Hamas control is becoming increasingly evident in Gaza, despite ongoing international negotiations on post-war settlement.

Israel restricts humanitarian aid to Gaza, violating international law - The Guardian16.11.25, 04:03 • 11357 views

Yevhen Ustimenko

