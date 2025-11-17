Netanyahu confirms Hamas disarmament and opposition to creation of Palestinian state west of Jordan River

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that the radical Palestinian group Hamas would be disarmed. This is reported by UNN with reference to Times of Israel and Netanyahu's page on the social network "X".

On Sunday, November 16, Netanyahu stated that Hamas would be disarmed. This came after reports that the US was considering continuing to rebuild parts of Gaza even if the militants did not lay down their arms.

Netanyahu also confirmed Israel's opposition to the creation of a Palestinian state west of the Jordan River.

Our opposition to a Palestinian state in any territory has not changed. Gaza will be demobilized, and Hamas will be disarmed. - Netanyahu stated.

According to Reuters, the return of Hamas control is becoming increasingly evident in Gaza, despite ongoing international negotiations on post-war settlement.

Israel restricts humanitarian aid to Gaza, violating international law - The Guardian