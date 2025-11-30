Netanyahu officially asks Israeli president for pardon in bribery cases

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has appealed to President Isaac Herzog for a pardon in cases where he is accused of bribery, fraud, and breach of trust. This was reported by Bloomberg, according to UNN.

Details

On Sunday, the President's Office confirmed that a request for a pardon had been submitted recently. According to the procedure, the document was forwarded to the Pardon Department of the Ministry of Justice. There, conclusions will be gathered from relevant bodies and forwarded to the legal counsel of the presidential administration.

The President's administration stated that the request is of a special nature.

"The President's Office is aware that this is an extraordinary request with significant implications. After receiving all relevant conclusions, the President will consider the request responsibly and sincerely," the statement said. - the statement said.

Recall

Benjamin Netanyahu was indicted in three cases, known as "1000", "2000", and "4000". As Prime Minister and Minister of Communications during the alleged crime, he is accused of promoting regulatory decisions favorable to the controlling shareholder of telecommunications giant Bezeq, Shaul Elovitch, in exchange for positive coverage by a news website belonging to the Bezeq group.