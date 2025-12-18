Britain expanded sanctions against Russia's energy sector, blocking three oil companies

$42.340.00
49.590.04
ukenru
03:48 PM • 8178 views
The Cabinet of Ministers approved negotiating positions on EU accession for Clusters 4 and 5
03:34 PM • 15023 views
The Ukrainian delegation will hold another round of negotiations with the American and European sides in Miami today
02:53 PM • 14995 views
Delivery of M1A1 Abrams tanks from Australia to Ukraine: journalists reveal exclusive details
Exclusive
02:21 PM • 26673 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
02:08 PM • 22062 views
Due to Russian attacks on Odesa region, traffic on the border with Moldova is complicated: border guards announced alternative routes
12:39 PM • 15421 views
Issue is not a deficit of aircraft, but of pilots: Zelenskyy commented on the need for Polish MiG-29s
December 19, 12:26 PM • 16836 views
How Odesa has been living without electricity for a week: rescuers showed photosVideo
December 19, 12:10 PM • 13199 views
Ukraine offered Poland cooperation in drone countermeasures and maritime security
Exclusive
December 19, 11:39 AM • 24227 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
December 19, 11:08 AM • 11275 views
SBU for the first time hit a tanker of the Russian "shadow fleet" in the neutral waters of the Mediterranean SeaVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
1.2m/s
91%
759mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Military units started testing the "Property" system: what is envisionedDecember 19, 09:27 AM • 16523 views
In Odesa region, after the Russian attack, traffic on the Odesa-Reni highway is stopped, a number of checkpoints on the border are closed: what you need to knowDecember 19, 10:04 AM • 25070 views
Ministry of Justice launches first AI service for ordering forensic examinationsDecember 19, 10:39 AM • 4856 views
Three trade union leaders received suspicions for millions in embezzlement "for Bukovel, christenings, alcohol": Prosecutor General Kravchenko released recordings of the defendants' conversationsVideoDecember 19, 10:41 AM • 29271 views
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4PhotoDecember 19, 11:05 AM • 30317 views
Publications
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
Exclusive
02:21 PM • 26675 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
Exclusive
December 19, 11:39 AM • 24228 views
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4PhotoDecember 19, 11:05 AM • 30475 views
A perfect storm for gold and a silver 'hype' in 2025: should Ukrainians invest in metals in 2026?
Exclusive
December 19, 09:00 AM • 30152 views
General astrological trends for 2026: a time of great changes and new opportunities
Exclusive
December 18, 03:30 PM • 56252 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Friedrich Merz
Savchenko Nadiia
Donald Tusk
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Belarus
Poland
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five iconic Christmas movies: what to watch on the eve of the New Year holidaysVideo05:00 PM • 2440 views
How to prepare for New Year 2026: plan and tipsDecember 18, 11:44 AM • 59742 views
20 days to become the First Lady of the USA: a trailer for a documentary about Melania Trump has been releasedVideoDecember 17, 07:12 PM • 41657 views
"More questions than answers": a mysterious trailer for Steven Spielberg's new film has been releasedVideoDecember 17, 04:22 PM • 39850 views
Trump says new White House ballroom could cost $400 millionDecember 17, 12:18 PM • 46044 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Film
The Guardian
M1 Abrams

Britain expanded sanctions against Russia's energy sector, blocking three oil companies

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2762 views

Great Britain imposed sanctions against three Russian oil companies: PJSC Tatneft, PJSC Russneft, and PJSC NNK. This expansion of sanctions pressure is aimed at reducing Russia's revenue from energy exports, covering almost 60% of Russian oil exports to key markets.

Britain expanded sanctions against Russia's energy sector, blocking three oil companies
Photo: Bloomberg

Great Britain has expanded sanctions pressure on Russia's energy sector, imposing restrictions against three oil companies: PJSC "Tatneft", PJSC "Rusneft" and PJSC "NNK". According to a statement by the Office of Financial Sanctions Implementation (OFSI), these enterprises came under fire for benefiting from the Russian government and supporting the Kremlin's war machine. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

The new restrictions are aimed at further reducing Moscow's revenues from energy exports. "Tatneft" is partially controlled by the government of Tatarstan, and the head of "NNK" is Eduard Khudainatov, the former head of "Rosneft". 

EU expands sanctions against Russian "shadow fleet": adds 41 more vessels to the list18.12.25, 13:15 • 23632 views

Although these three companies account for less than 5% of Russian crude oil exports, their blacklisting, along with previously sanctioned giants – "Rosneft", "Lukoil" and "Gazprom Neft" – means that almost 60% of all Russian oil exports to key markets are now under British restrictions.

Economic consequences for the Kremlin

In addition to mining companies, Britain imposed sanctions against oil trader Murtaza Lakhani, synchronizing its actions with the latest package of the European Union. Western restrictions have already led to a significant increase in the discount on Russian Urals oil relative to Brent and created serious logistical obstacles. According to forecasts, this year's revenues to the Russian budget from oil and gas taxes will fall to the lowest level since the 2020 pandemic.

The introduction of these measures took place against the background of a lack of progress in reaching a peace agreement between Moscow and Kyiv, which forces allies to strengthen the economic isolation of the aggressor country.

US prepares new sanctions against Russia if Putin rejects peace deal - Bloomberg17.12.25, 12:33 • 30986 views

Stepan Haftko

EconomyNews of the World
Sanctions
State budget
Energy
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Brent Crude
Bloomberg L.P.
European Union
United States
Kyiv