EU is ready to contribute to security guarantees for Ukraine, including in cooperation with the US - conclusions

The European Union and its member states are ready to contribute to reliable and credible security guarantees for Ukraine, including through the Coalition of the Willing and in cooperation with the United States, while indicating that "the EU will address issues within its competence or those affecting its security," according to the conclusions of the European Council of December 18, writes UNN.

"The European Council reaffirms its unwavering and steadfast support for Ukraine's independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders. The EU will continue to provide, in coordination with like-minded partners and allies, comprehensive political, financial, economic, humanitarian, military, and diplomatic support to Ukraine and its people," the conclusions state.

The European Council at the same time "highly appreciates the determination and resilience of the Ukrainian people and its leadership in confronting Russian aggression, which prevented Russia from achieving its military goals."

"The European Council reaffirms the EU's unwavering support for Ukraine's path to EU membership and welcomes the significant progress Ukraine has made so far under the most difficult circumstances. The EU will continue to work closely with Ukraine and support its efforts to fully meet all conditions in accordance with a merit-based approach. The EU will continue to support Ukraine in building a peaceful and prosperous future within the European Union," the conclusions state.

"The EU supports a comprehensive, just, and lasting peace in Ukraine, based on the principles of the UN Charter and international law. Referring to the principles outlined on March 6, 2025, the European Council welcomes ongoing diplomatic efforts aimed at ending the war and calls on Russia to agree to a full, unconditional, and immediate ceasefire, to which Ukraine remains committed, and to begin meaningful negotiations on a just and lasting peace. For peace to be just and lasting, borders must not be changed by force, and any future agreement must respect Ukraine's independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity, as well as guarantee Ukraine's long-term security and ability to defend itself," the EU leaders stated.

"The EU and its member states will continue to actively participate in peace efforts in accordance with the EU's objective of promoting peace, enshrined in the Treaties. The path to peace in Ukraine cannot be determined without Ukraine. The EU will address issues within its competence or those affecting its security," the conclusions emphasize.

The EU and its member states are ready to contribute to reliable and credible security guarantees for Ukraine, including through the Coalition of the Willing and in cooperation with the United States. This will include supporting Ukraine's ability to deter aggression and effectively defend itself. The contribution of the EU and its member states will be based on their respective competencies and capabilities, and will comply with international law. - the conclusions state.

The European Council also emphasized "the critical need to ensure that Ukraine remains resilient and has the budgetary and military means to continue exercising its inherent right to self-defense and to counter and deter Russia's aggression, also in the long term."

"The European Council emphasizes the importance of intensifying the efforts of member states to meet Ukraine's urgent military and defense needs, including air defense and anti-drone systems, as well as large-caliber ammunition," the conclusions state.

In this context, as EU leaders noted, "further support, development, and investment in Ukraine's defense industry remain crucial, in particular through the establishment of Ukrainian defense production in member states." "Further strengthening cooperation and integration between Ukraine's defense industry and the European defense industry, building on Ukraine's unique experience and know-how, is also important. In this context, the European Council welcomes the inclusion of cooperation with Ukraine in the investment plans of member states' defense industries within the SAFE instrument."

"All military support, as well as security guarantees for Ukraine, will be provided with full respect for the security and defense policies of certain member states and taking into account the security and defense interests of all member states," the conclusions state.

