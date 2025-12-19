EU is ready to contribute to security guarantees for Ukraine, including in cooperation with the US - conclusions

$42.340.00
03:48 PM • 5746 views
The Cabinet of Ministers approved negotiating positions on EU accession for Clusters 4 and 5
03:34 PM • 11931 views
The Ukrainian delegation will hold another round of negotiations with the American and European sides in Miami today
02:53 PM • 12284 views
Delivery of M1A1 Abrams tanks from Australia to Ukraine: journalists reveal exclusive details
Exclusive
02:21 PM • 21808 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
02:08 PM • 18951 views
Due to Russian attacks on Odesa region, traffic on the border with Moldova is complicated: border guards announced alternative routes
12:39 PM • 14685 views
Issue is not a deficit of aircraft, but of pilots: Zelenskyy commented on the need for Polish MiG-29s
12:26 PM • 16295 views
How Odesa has been living without electricity for a week: rescuers showed photosVideo
12:10 PM • 12972 views
Ukraine offered Poland cooperation in drone countermeasures and maritime security
Exclusive
December 19, 11:39 AM • 22378 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
December 19, 11:08 AM • 11166 views
SBU for the first time hit a tanker of the Russian "shadow fleet" in the neutral waters of the Mediterranean SeaVideo
Popular news
In Kyiv, monuments to Bulgakov and Akhmatova will be dismantled, and 13 more objects will be decommunizedDecember 19, 07:49 AM • 6988 views
Military units started testing the "Property" system: what is envisionedDecember 19, 09:27 AM • 14482 views
In Odesa region, after the Russian attack, traffic on the Odesa-Reni highway is stopped, a number of checkpoints on the border are closed: what you need to knowDecember 19, 10:04 AM • 22944 views
Three trade union leaders received suspicions for millions in embezzlement "for Bukovel, christenings, alcohol": Prosecutor General Kravchenko released recordings of the defendants' conversationsVideoDecember 19, 10:41 AM • 25221 views
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4PhotoDecember 19, 11:05 AM • 26587 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
Exclusive
02:21 PM • 21880 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
Exclusive
December 19, 11:39 AM • 22402 views
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4PhotoDecember 19, 11:05 AM • 27151 views
A perfect storm for gold and a silver 'hype' in 2025: should Ukrainians invest in metals in 2026?
Exclusive
December 19, 09:00 AM • 28549 views
General astrological trends for 2026: a time of great changes and new opportunities
Exclusive
December 18, 03:30 PM • 54701 views
Five iconic Christmas movies: what to watch on the eve of the New Year holidaysVideo05:00 PM • 1276 views
How to prepare for New Year 2026: plan and tipsDecember 18, 11:44 AM • 58997 views
20 days to become the First Lady of the USA: a trailer for a documentary about Melania Trump has been releasedVideoDecember 17, 07:12 PM • 40949 views
"More questions than answers": a mysterious trailer for Steven Spielberg's new film has been releasedVideoDecember 17, 04:22 PM • 39199 views
Trump says new White House ballroom could cost $400 millionDecember 17, 12:18 PM • 45423 views
Technology
Social network
Film
The Guardian
M1 Abrams

EU is ready to contribute to security guarantees for Ukraine, including in cooperation with the US - conclusions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2878 views

The European Union and its member states are ready to contribute to robust security guarantees for Ukraine, including through a Coalition of the Willing and in cooperation with the United States. The EU will address matters within its competence or those affecting its security, according to the European Council conclusions of December 18.

EU is ready to contribute to security guarantees for Ukraine, including in cooperation with the US - conclusions

The European Union and its member states are ready to contribute to reliable and credible security guarantees for Ukraine, including through the Coalition of the Willing and in cooperation with the United States, while indicating that "the EU will address issues within its competence or those affecting its security," according to the conclusions of the European Council of December 18, writes UNN.

Details

"The European Council reaffirms its unwavering and steadfast support for Ukraine's independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders. The EU will continue to provide, in coordination with like-minded partners and allies, comprehensive political, financial, economic, humanitarian, military, and diplomatic support to Ukraine and its people," the conclusions state.

The European Council at the same time "highly appreciates the determination and resilience of the Ukrainian people and its leadership in confronting Russian aggression, which prevented Russia from achieving its military goals."

"The European Council reaffirms the EU's unwavering support for Ukraine's path to EU membership and welcomes the significant progress Ukraine has made so far under the most difficult circumstances. The EU will continue to work closely with Ukraine and support its efforts to fully meet all conditions in accordance with a merit-based approach. The EU will continue to support Ukraine in building a peaceful and prosperous future within the European Union," the conclusions state.

"The EU supports a comprehensive, just, and lasting peace in Ukraine, based on the principles of the UN Charter and international law. Referring to the principles outlined on March 6, 2025, the European Council welcomes ongoing diplomatic efforts aimed at ending the war and calls on Russia to agree to a full, unconditional, and immediate ceasefire, to which Ukraine remains committed, and to begin meaningful negotiations on a just and lasting peace. For peace to be just and lasting, borders must not be changed by force, and any future agreement must respect Ukraine's independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity, as well as guarantee Ukraine's long-term security and ability to defend itself," the EU leaders stated.

"The EU and its member states will continue to actively participate in peace efforts in accordance with the EU's objective of promoting peace, enshrined in the Treaties. The path to peace in Ukraine cannot be determined without Ukraine. The EU will address issues within its competence or those affecting its security," the conclusions emphasize.

The EU and its member states are ready to contribute to reliable and credible security guarantees for Ukraine, including through the Coalition of the Willing and in cooperation with the United States. This will include supporting Ukraine's ability to deter aggression and effectively defend itself. The contribution of the EU and its member states will be based on their respective competencies and capabilities, and will comply with international law.

- the conclusions state.

The European Council also emphasized "the critical need to ensure that Ukraine remains resilient and has the budgetary and military means to continue exercising its inherent right to self-defense and to counter and deter Russia's aggression, also in the long term."

Hungary, Slovakia, and the Czech Republic will not be affected by the EU's decision on €90 billion for Ukraine with the involvement of the EU budget without Russian assets - conclusions19.12.25, 08:31 • 20535 views

"The European Council emphasizes the importance of intensifying the efforts of member states to meet Ukraine's urgent military and defense needs, including air defense and anti-drone systems, as well as large-caliber ammunition," the conclusions state.

In this context, as EU leaders noted, "further support, development, and investment in Ukraine's defense industry remain crucial, in particular through the establishment of Ukrainian defense production in member states." "Further strengthening cooperation and integration between Ukraine's defense industry and the European defense industry, building on Ukraine's unique experience and know-how, is also important. In this context, the European Council welcomes the inclusion of cooperation with Ukraine in the investment plans of member states' defense industries within the SAFE instrument."

"All military support, as well as security guarantees for Ukraine, will be provided with full respect for the security and defense policies of certain member states and taking into account the security and defense interests of all member states," the conclusions state.

EU prepares 20th package of sanctions against Russia, expected in early 2026 - conclusions19.12.25, 08:56 • 2880 views

Julia Shramko

