Mobile communications under control: Russia prepares mandatory phone registration in state database

The Ministry of Digital Development of the Russian Federation plans to launch a unified IMEI register — unique mobile phone numbers. From 2027, IMEIs must be strictly linked to subscriber numbers, and from 2028, only devices entered into the state database will be able to connect to the network. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation (CCD), UNN reports.

Details

As noted by the CCD, this effectively means that a SIM card will be impossible to use in an "unregistered" phone. The initiative is presented as technical market regulation, but in practice, it creates an infrastructure for total accounting of mobile devices.

Registration will become mandatory and paid. Thus, the state also receives an additional source of income at the expense of citizens.

In today's totalitarian Russia, mobile communication ceases to be a private service and becomes an element of state surveillance. Under the pretext of "order" and "security," the authorities are tightening control over citizens' communications, gradually moving towards a model of complete information isolation. - the message says.

Recall

As UNN previously wrote, from spring 2026, "Roskomnadzor" will be able to block websites and disconnect the Russian internet without a court decision. This is a step towards complete censorship and isolation of Russians from alternative sources of information.