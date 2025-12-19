Mobile communications under control: Russia prepares mandatory phone registration in state database

$42.340.00
Exclusive
02:21 PM
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
02:08 PM
Due to Russian attacks on Odesa region, traffic on the border with Moldova is complicated: border guards announced alternative routes
12:39 PM
Issue is not a deficit of aircraft, but of pilots: Zelenskyy commented on the need for Polish MiG-29s
12:26 PM
How Odesa has been living without electricity for a week: rescuers showed photos
12:10 PM
Ukraine offered Poland cooperation in drone countermeasures and maritime security
Exclusive
11:39 AM
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
11:08 AM
SBU for the first time hit a tanker of the Russian "shadow fleet" in the neutral waters of the Mediterranean Sea
10:10 AM
Putin's "Direct Line" in 2025: The dictator made new false statements and refused to end the war
Exclusive
09:00 AM
A perfect storm for gold and a silver 'hype' in 2025: should Ukrainians invest in metals in 2026?
Exclusive
December 19, 06:45 AM
Compensation for military personnel of 50% of the first installment under the eOselia program: the government has not yet developed the relevant procedure
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
Russian border guards crossed the control line on the border between Estonia and Russia
December 19, 05:23 AM
Military units started testing the "Property" system: what is envisioned
09:27 AM
In Odesa region, after the Russian attack, traffic on the Odesa-Reni highway is stopped, a number of checkpoints on the border are closed: what you need to know
10:04 AM
Three trade union leaders received suspicions for millions in embezzlement "for Bukovel, christenings, alcohol": Prosecutor General Kravchenko released recordings of the defendants' conversations
10:41 AM
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4
11:05 AM
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
Exclusive
02:21 PM
Exclusive
02:21 PM
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
Exclusive
11:39 AM
Exclusive
11:39 AM
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4
11:05 AM
A perfect storm for gold and a silver 'hype' in 2025: should Ukrainians invest in metals in 2026?
Exclusive
09:00 AM
Exclusive
09:00 AM
General astrological trends for 2026: a time of great changes and new opportunities
Exclusive
December 18, 03:30 PM
Exclusive
December 18, 03:30 PM
How to prepare for New Year 2026: plan and tips
December 18, 11:44 AM
20 days to become the First Lady of the USA: a trailer for a documentary about Melania Trump has been released
December 17, 07:12 PM
"More questions than answers": a mysterious trailer for Steven Spielberg's new film has been released
December 17, 04:22 PM
Trump says new White House ballroom could cost $400 million
December 17, 12:18 PM
Owner of NBA star Michael Jordan's estate plans to turn it into a museum
December 17, 06:16 AM
Mobile communications under control: Russia prepares mandatory phone registration in state database

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2002 views

The Russian Federation plans to launch a single IMEI registry, which will link them to subscriber numbers starting in 2027. From 2028, only devices from the state database will be connected to the network, making mobile communications an element of state surveillance.

Mobile communications under control: Russia prepares mandatory phone registration in state database

The Ministry of Digital Development of the Russian Federation plans to launch a unified IMEI register — unique mobile phone numbers. From 2027, IMEIs must be strictly linked to subscriber numbers, and from 2028, only devices entered into the state database will be able to connect to the network. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation (CCD), UNN reports.

Details

As noted by the CCD, this effectively means that a SIM card will be impossible to use in an "unregistered" phone. The initiative is presented as technical market regulation, but in practice, it creates an infrastructure for total accounting of mobile devices.

Registration will become mandatory and paid. Thus, the state also receives an additional source of income at the expense of citizens.

In today's totalitarian Russia, mobile communication ceases to be a private service and becomes an element of state surveillance. Under the pretext of "order" and "security," the authorities are tightening control over citizens' communications, gradually moving towards a model of complete information isolation.

- the message says.

Recall

As UNN previously wrote, from spring 2026, "Roskomnadzor" will be able to block websites and disconnect the Russian internet without a court decision. This is a step towards complete censorship and isolation of Russians from alternative sources of information.

Olga Rozgon

