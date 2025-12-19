What to look for when choosing a training t-shirt

$42.340.00
49.590.04
ukenru
03:48 PM • 12421 views
The Cabinet of Ministers approved negotiating positions on EU accession for Clusters 4 and 5
December 19, 03:34 PM • 22985 views
The Ukrainian delegation will hold another round of negotiations with the American and European sides in Miami today
December 19, 02:53 PM • 21560 views
Delivery of M1A1 Abrams tanks from Australia to Ukraine: journalists reveal exclusive details
Exclusive
December 19, 02:21 PM • 39253 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
December 19, 02:08 PM • 30721 views
Due to Russian attacks on Odesa region, traffic on the border with Moldova is complicated: border guards announced alternative routes
December 19, 12:39 PM • 17713 views
Issue is not a deficit of aircraft, but of pilots: Zelenskyy commented on the need for Polish MiG-29s
December 19, 12:26 PM • 18515 views
How Odesa has been living without electricity for a week: rescuers showed photosVideo
December 19, 12:10 PM • 13933 views
Ukraine offered Poland cooperation in drone countermeasures and maritime security
Exclusive
December 19, 11:39 AM • 28708 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
December 19, 11:08 AM • 11654 views
SBU for the first time hit a tanker of the Russian "shadow fleet" in the neutral waters of the Mediterranean SeaVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
0m/s
95%
759mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Justice and accountability: Commander of Biletsky's 125th Brigade sent incompetent officers to the infantryVideoDecember 19, 01:22 PM • 5076 views
Interstellar Comet 3I/ATLAS made its closest approach to Earth: what NASA says about itPhotoVideoDecember 19, 01:29 PM • 4360 views
Massive Russian attacks on Odesa region: authorities are looking for alternative routes for transport in southern Ukraine04:27 PM • 10078 views
Five iconic Christmas movies: what to watch on the eve of the New Year holidaysVideo05:00 PM • 7880 views
Hungarian Prime Minister Orban in Brussels questioned "who attacked whom" during the war in Ukraine05:27 PM • 5032 views
Publications
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
Exclusive
December 19, 02:21 PM • 39239 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
Exclusive
December 19, 11:39 AM • 28704 views
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4PhotoDecember 19, 11:05 AM • 37919 views
A perfect storm for gold and a silver 'hype' in 2025: should Ukrainians invest in metals in 2026?
Exclusive
December 19, 09:00 AM • 33678 views
General astrological trends for 2026: a time of great changes and new opportunities
Exclusive
December 18, 03:30 PM • 59582 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Friedrich Merz
Donald Tusk
Rustem Umerov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Poland
Hungary
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five iconic Christmas movies: what to watch on the eve of the New Year holidaysVideo05:00 PM • 7988 views
How to prepare for New Year 2026: plan and tipsDecember 18, 11:44 AM • 61560 views
20 days to become the First Lady of the USA: a trailer for a documentary about Melania Trump has been releasedVideoDecember 17, 07:12 PM • 43353 views
"More questions than answers": a mysterious trailer for Steven Spielberg's new film has been releasedVideoDecember 17, 04:22 PM • 41399 views
Trump says new White House ballroom could cost $400 millionDecember 17, 12:18 PM • 47582 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
Iron dome
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

What to look for when choosing a training t-shirt

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2744 views

For training, choose t-shirts made of synthetic fabrics such as polyester, elastane, nylon, which wick away moisture and provide elasticity. The cut of the clothing should allow for free movement, and modern technologies provide ventilation and comfort.

What to look for when choosing a training t-shirt

A properly selected training T-shirt should combine comfort, functionality, and durability. First of all, pay attention to the materials. Modern synthetic fabrics — polyester, elastane, nylon — ensure quick moisture wicking and elasticity. They do not absorb sweat, keep the body dry, and reduce the risk of overheating. Natural cotton is suitable for light activities, but it gets wet faster and dries longer, so it is less suitable for intense training.

The cut of the T-shirt is also no less important for training. After all, clothes should allow free movement: during squats, push-ups, running, working with dumbbells. Too narrow options restrict movement, too wide ones interfere during exercises. Choose a style in which you feel natural, reports UNN.

Materials and technologies: how a sports T-shirt is made

A high-quality sports T-shirt should be made of modern fabrics and equipped with functional details that add a sense of comfort during movement. Many sports brands today use ventilation panels, laser perforations, flat seams, or seamless connections to reduce friction and provide the body with more air. Therefore, before buying a T-shirt, it is worth paying attention to how well the material of the clothes breathes, whether it allows air to pass through well so that the body does not overheat during intense training. It is also good if the T-shirt is made of elastic fabric that stretches in several directions and dries quickly and remains light. Pay attention to the antibacterial properties of the material, because special treatment reduces the appearance of odors, which is especially valuable for regular workouts in the gym.

Tank top or T-shirt for training: what to choose

Different models are suitable for different types of activities. For example, a training tank top is ideal for exercising in the heat, intense cardio, or strength exercises when it is important to feel maximum freedom of movement of the arms and shoulders. It also provides better ventilation during running or HIIT workouts.

A T-shirt is more suitable for universal activities: strength exercises, fitness, outdoor training, warm-up, and stretching. It covers the shoulders, protects the skin from chafing by equipment, and maintains comfort even during high activity.

A properly selected training T-shirt is not a trifle, but an important part of sports equipment. Therefore, choose materials that suit your loads, consider the cut and comfort, test different models — and your workouts will become more effective and enjoyable. We recommend checking out T-shirts from the 4F collection at the link https://4f.ua/sport/trenuvannya/futbolky.html, which combine technology and comfort for active training.

Lilia Podolyak

Business News
Technology
Brand