India's imports of Russian oil decreased after pressure from Washington - Bloomberg

$41.140.18
48.300.14
ukenru
Exclusive
06:00 AM • 13472 views
Will electricity tariffs for the population increase in November – Ministry of Energy's responsePhoto
05:57 AM • 12779 views
US government shuts down for the first time since 2019: who will get paid during the shutdown and who won't
05:47 AM • 10621 views
Eight-day blackout: EU calls on Russia to immediately withdraw all its forces from Zaporizhzhia NPP and all of Ukraine
05:18 AM • 12000 views
9 people became victims of bad weather in Odesa and the region, including a childPhoto
05:00 AM • 17662 views
New category of basic social assistance recipients, subsidy appointments, coin withdrawal: innovations from October 1Photo
September 30, 05:35 PM • 19754 views
It is important for the world to know what the consequences could be: Zelenskyy discussed the longest blackout at the occupied ZNPP with the UN Secretary-General
Exclusive
September 30, 04:26 PM • 30661 views
When to get a flu shot and how long does protection last: at the beginning of the epidemic season, a doctor answered key questions
Exclusive
September 30, 01:32 PM • 49468 views
Instead of ministers - entrepreneurs: what's wrong with NABU's criminal proceedings
September 30, 11:14 AM • 37799 views
Ukrainian military launched a mission in Denmark on drone defense experience: this could become a framework for broader cooperation in Europe - Zelenskyy
September 30, 08:49 AM • 46156 views
Death of choreographer Maria Kholodna: court in Kharkiv sentenced her husband-killer
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+9°
4.5m/s
49%
758mm
Popular news
Kharkiv hit by guided aerial bombs and missiles - mayorSeptember 30, 11:07 PM • 11196 views
Two injured in Kharkiv attack: fire broke out at the strike site - mayorSeptember 30, 11:32 PM • 13856 views
Salaries in occupied Crimea do not reach the minimum level - CNSOctober 1, 12:01 AM • 13322 views
Romania and Ukraine are establishing joint production of defense dronesOctober 1, 12:55 AM • 12856 views
The enemy struck Kharkiv's largest market: large-scale destruction recorded - mayor02:26 AM • 8018 views
Publications
Will electricity tariffs for the population increase in November – Ministry of Energy's responsePhoto
Exclusive
06:00 AM • 13472 views
New category of basic social assistance recipients, subsidy appointments, coin withdrawal: innovations from October 1Photo05:00 AM • 17662 views
Instead of ministers - entrepreneurs: what's wrong with NABU's criminal proceedings
Exclusive
September 30, 01:32 PM • 49470 views
How to stop buying unnecessary medicines: simple rules that will save both your budget and your healthPhotoSeptember 30, 01:09 PM • 30895 views
Feast of the Intercession of the Theotokos: history, traditions, prohibitionsSeptember 30, 08:28 AM • 76333 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Oleh Syniehubov
Ihor Terekhov
Rafael Grossi
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv
Odesa
Kupyansk
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Euphoria star Eric Dane battles ALS: actor appears in wheelchairVideo07:33 AM • 976 views
Pamela Anderson surprised Paris with a new look during Fashion WeekSeptember 30, 06:48 PM • 13768 views
The 50 best restaurants in the US and Canada have been named: in which cities are they located?September 30, 02:16 PM • 18142 views
Director David Lynch's estate listed for sale for $15 millionSeptember 30, 09:59 AM • 28690 views
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are separating after almost 20 years together - BBCSeptember 30, 09:31 AM • 41052 views
Actual
Shahed-136
9K720 Iskander
Brent Crude
AK-74
P-800 Oniks

India's imports of Russian oil decreased after pressure from Washington - Bloomberg

Kyiv • UNN

 • 932 views

Deliveries of Russian oil to India decreased in September amid negotiations with the US, amounting to 1.61 million barrels per day. This is 16% lower than last year's figures, although Russian oil still accounts for about a third of India's total imports.

India's imports of Russian oil decreased after pressure from Washington - Bloomberg

In September, Russian oil supplies to India decreased amid negotiations with the United States, but they still account for about a third of the country's total energy imports. According to Kpler Ltd., volumes amounted to 1.61 million barrels per day, which is less than August's 1.72 million and 16% lower than last year's figures. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

Analysts explain the decline by several factors: geopolitical pressure, reduced discounts on Russian oil, and the expansion of India's energy basket.

Russian barrels remain central to the Indian crude oil market, but volumes are stabilizing at a lower level

– said Sumit Ritolia, leading analyst at Kpler.

The US, meanwhile, is trying to limit Russian oil flows, which it says help finance the war in Ukraine. Washington has imposed a 50% duty on imports of Indian goods in an attempt to force New Delhi to cut purchases. At the same time, no similar measures have been taken against China, which is also a major buyer.

India seeks to import oil from Iran and Venezuela to compensate for reduced Russian supplies25.09.25, 14:11 • 3154 views

India reacted harshly, stating that it would continue to buy oil, guided by its economic interests.

We choose what suits us best

– emphasized Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Indian Oil Corporation representative Anuj Jain added that purchases would depend on market conditions: "We are guided by basic economics."

Discounts on Russian Urals oil in August decreased to $1 per barrel against Brent – the lowest level since 2022. This also curbed Indian purchases. However, sources report that in September-October, discounts increased to more than $3 per barrel, making Urals again the most profitable source.

EU sanctions disrupt exports from Indian refinery linked to Russia22.07.25, 15:07 • 3862 views

Despite drone attacks on Russian energy infrastructure, supplies to India remain stable. According to Bloomberg sources, the country's refineries have enough Urals to meet needs until at least November.

Data also show that Russia is increasing exports: over the four weeks to September 28, average daily seaborne supplies reached 3.62 million barrels – the highest level in the last 16 months.

Indian refinery partially owned by Rosneft tries to recover after sanctions - Bloomberg29.09.25, 09:19 • 3534 views

Stepan Haftko

EconomyNews of the World
Brent Crude
Bloomberg L.P.
Venezuela
India
China
United States
Ukraine
Iran