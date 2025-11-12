$42.010.06
48.610.07
ukenru
03:00 PM
Putin plans visit to India on December 5 amid strengthening strategic partnership

Kyiv • UNN

 • 950 views

Putin will visit India on December 5, despite Russia's war against Ukraine. This comes amid a strengthening strategic partnership between Moscow and New Delhi.

Putin plans visit to India on December 5 amid strengthening strategic partnership

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will visit India on December 5, according to the host of the Russian-Indian forum. The trip will take place against the backdrop of strengthening strategic partnership between Moscow and New Delhi, despite Russia's ongoing war against Ukraine. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

Roscongress, the forum organizer, stated on its website that Putin would participate in the plenary session of the conference. The information was later removed, although the event is still announced for December 4-5. Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: "The Kremlin will announce the dates of the visit to India later," TASS reports.

India and Russia signed an agreement on joint production of passenger aircraft28.10.25, 14:48 • 2824 views

In October, Putin held a phone conversation with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, emphasizing the "special and privileged strategic partnership" between the countries. Earlier, New Delhi refused to stop buying Russian oil despite pressure from the United States.

Indian Oil refinery resumed purchases of Russian oil from non-sanctioned companies despite US pressure - Reuters31.10.25, 11:49 • 3345 views

It is worth noting that India has not signed the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court, which in March 2023 issued arrest warrants for Putin and Maria Lvova-Belova due to the alleged deportation of Ukrainian children. This limits the Russian president's foreign trips to countries that are parties to the court.

Kremlin prepares Putin's visit to India for end of year - Reuters10.11.25, 15:46 • 4584 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Sanctions
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Reuters
Bloomberg L.P.
India
Narendra Modi