Kremlin prepares Putin's visit to India for end of year - Reuters

The Kremlin announced active preparations for Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's visit to India, scheduled for the end of this year. This is reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

According to the Kremlin, Putin is to visit India in December. He was last there in December 2021, a few months before the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

"We are currently actively preparing for Putin's visit to India," said the dictator's spokesman Dmitry Peskov to reporters.

He declined to provide any details on agreements that might be reached during the visit.

Recall

US President Donald Trump stated that his negotiations with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi "are going well." He also confirmed his intention to visit India in the near future.