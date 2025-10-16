Oil prices rose after Trump's statement about India's promise to stop buying from Russia
Kyiv • UNN
Oil prices rose by about 1% on Thursday after US President Donald Trump said that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had promised that his country would stop buying oil from Russia, which could lead to a reduction in supplies elsewhere, UNN reports with reference to Reuters.
Details
Brent crude futures rose 54 cents, or 0.87%, to $62.45 a barrel by 04:30 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 57 cents, or 0.98%, to $58.84.
To be continued...