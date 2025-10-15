$41.750.14
10:41 AM
Committee supported the bill on "OLX tax"
Exclusive
10:14 AM
Second month without a decision: the consideration of the complaint against the closure of the case against the NBU's chief lawyer Zyma has been disrupted again
09:25 AM
Zelenskyy appointed acting head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast State Administration: what is known about him
09:00 AM
Zelenskyy formed Odesa CMA and appointed Lysak as its head
08:32 AM
Around 4,500 new fines monthly: TCCs intensify military registration checks – infographicPhoto
Exclusive
08:03 AM
Rape of a 14-year-old girl in Zakarpattia: defense tells at what stage the appeal against the verdict for the boys is being considered
07:49 AM
Russia attacked Ukraine's gas infrastructure three times in a week, hitting a thermal power plant overnight - Naftogaz
Exclusive
October 15, 07:17 AM
World Breast Cancer Day: how the disease manifests itself, its diagnosis and preventionPhoto
October 15, 07:08 AM
FC "Unbreakable" from Kharkiv: how amputee football helps veterans overcome isolation
October 15, 06:15 AM
General Staff confirmed repeated strike on oil terminal in Feodosia and attack on other objects of the Russian occupier
UK authorities impose sanctions against Rosneft and Lukoil

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1062 views

The United Kingdom has expanded its sanctions list, adding Russian oil giants Rosneft and Lukoil, as well as the Indian company Nayara Energy. All assets of the sanctioned companies will be frozen in the United Kingdom.

UK authorities impose sanctions against Rosneft and Lukoil

Great Britain has expanded its sanctions list, adding Russian oil giants Rosneft and Lukoil, as well as the Indian company Nayara Energy, co-owned by Rosneft, writes UNN with reference to the official portal of the British government.

Details

Great Britain has imposed new sanctions against Russian oil giants Rosneft and Lukoil. The updated sanctions list, published on October 15, also included the Indian company Nayara Energy, co-owned by Rosneft.

According to the decision of the British authorities, all assets of companies and individuals who fell under the restrictions will be frozen on the territory of the United Kingdom. The document states that Rosneft and Lukoil support the Russian government by continuing their activities in the energy sector, which is strategically important for the country's economy.

Earlier, London had already applied personal sanctions against the heads of the companies: against the head of Rosneft, Igor Sechin, in March 2022, and the head of Lukoil, Vagit Alekperov, in April 2022. In addition, some representatives of Rosneft's management and vessels associated with both corporations were already on the British sanctions list.

Addition

The US did not impose sanctions against Rosneft and Lukoil due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, but they did blacklist their subsidiaries, as well as individuals associated with them.

Earlier, UNN wrote that the US-sanctioned Russian LNG plant in the Arctic made its tenth shipment since June 2025. Most of the cargo was destined for China. This demonstrates Russia's attempt to circumvent Western restrictions and test US resolve.

HACCU seized the assets of russian businessman Khudainatov in favor of Ukraine29.01.24, 16:55 • 23651 view

