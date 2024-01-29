HACCU seized the assets of russian businessman Khudainatov in favor of Ukraine

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

HACCU seized the assets of russian businessman Khudainatov in favor of Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

The High Anti-Corruption Court has ruled to partially satisfy the claim of the Ministry of Justice against russian businessman Eduard Khudainatov to recover part of his assets worth over UAH 400 million.

The High Anti-Corruption Court has ruled to partially satisfy the claim of the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine against russian businessman Eduard Khudainatov to recover his assets to the state. This is reported by the press service of the Ministry of Justice, according to UNN.

Details 

On January 26, 2024, the High Anti-Corruption Court partially satisfied the claim of the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine against Eduard Yuriyovych Khudainatov, third parties who do not claim independent claims to the subject matter of the dispute: Todwick Holdings Ltd, Cicerone Holding B.V., Bogstone Holding B.V., Alliance Holding LLC, Invest-Region LLC, Kolarov Ivan, Eatongate Holdings Limited, Oil Company Alliance-Ukraine LLC, Rentoil LLC, Alliance-Ukraine LLC, Alliance Oil Ukraine LLC, Shell Overseas Investments BV for the imposition of sanctions and asset recovery

- the agency summarized.

It is noted that  the HACC imposed a sanction on Khudainatov under paragraph 1-1 of part one of Article 4 of the Law of Ukraine "On Sanctions" and recovered 100% of the share in the authorized capital of LLC "NC Alliance-Ukraine" in the amount of UAH 447,604,842.76.

Lawyer seized secret documents from court employee - HACC23.01.24, 16:30 • 21143 views

Addendum

Instead, on the court dismissed the claims regarding the recovery of a 49% stake in the authorized capital of Alliance Holding LLC in the amount of UAH 270,836,475 for the benefit of the state. The Ministry of Justice is preparing an appeal in this regard.

For reference

Eduard Khudainatov is the owner of OJSC Independent Oil and Gas Company, former First Vice President, Deputy Chairman of the Board, member of the Board of Directors of Rosneft.

The Ministry of Justice filed a lawsuit against Khudainatov on October 4, 2023.

Recall

The High Anti-Corruption Court of Ukraine confiscated UAH 2.25 million from a deputy of the Marhanets City Council due to unjustified assets. It was found that the funds could not have been obtained from legal sources.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Crimes and emergencies
ministerstvo-yustytsii-ukrainaMinistry of Justice of Ukraine
high-anti-corruption-court-of-ukraineHigh Anti-Corruption Court of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

