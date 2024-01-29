HACCU seized the assets of russian businessman Khudainatov in favor of Ukraine

The High Anti-Corruption Court has ruled to partially satisfy the claim of the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine against russian businessman Eduard Khudainatov to recover his assets to the state. This is reported by the press service of the Ministry of Justice, according to UNN.

Details

On January 26, 2024, the High Anti-Corruption Court partially satisfied the claim of the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine against Eduard Yuriyovych Khudainatov, third parties who do not claim independent claims to the subject matter of the dispute: Todwick Holdings Ltd, Cicerone Holding B.V., Bogstone Holding B.V., Alliance Holding LLC, Invest-Region LLC, Kolarov Ivan, Eatongate Holdings Limited, Oil Company Alliance-Ukraine LLC, Rentoil LLC, Alliance-Ukraine LLC, Alliance Oil Ukraine LLC, Shell Overseas Investments BV for the imposition of sanctions and asset recovery - the agency summarized.

It is noted that the HACC imposed a sanction on Khudainatov under paragraph 1-1 of part one of Article 4 of the Law of Ukraine "On Sanctions" and recovered 100% of the share in the authorized capital of LLC "NC Alliance-Ukraine" in the amount of UAH 447,604,842.76.

Addendum

Instead, on the court dismissed the claims regarding the recovery of a 49% stake in the authorized capital of Alliance Holding LLC in the amount of UAH 270,836,475 for the benefit of the state. The Ministry of Justice is preparing an appeal in this regard.

For reference

Eduard Khudainatov is the owner of OJSC Independent Oil and Gas Company, former First Vice President, Deputy Chairman of the Board, member of the Board of Directors of Rosneft.

The Ministry of Justice filed a lawsuit against Khudainatov on October 4, 2023.

Recall

