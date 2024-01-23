Lawyer seized secret documents from court employee - HACC

The defense counsel of one of the suspects took away documents protected by law from an employee of the HACCU. This is reported by the High Anti-Corruption Court, UNN reports.

The defense counsel of one of the suspects, whose case is being considered by the HACC, while in the court corridor and waiting for the start of the hearing, seized documents in her possession during a conversation with an employee of the staff - the court said in a statement.

It is noted that the lawyer ignored the repeated requests of the court staff member to return the documents.

The court adds that in order to stop the illegal actions and preserve the information protected by law, the National Police of Ukraine and the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine were notified and an appeal was sent to law enforcement agencies.

