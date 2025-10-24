Bus catches fire after collision with motorcycle in India, 25 dead

$41.900.14
Tomorrow, Ukraine faces another day with power outage schedules: how many queues will be without "light"
04:33 PM • 3476 views
Britain to provide Ukraine with 5,000 new missiles, strengthening support before winter - PM Starmer
03:19 PM • 10661 views
The Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada stated that the draft of the new Ukrainian language orthography will be considered by the end of the year
Exclusive
02:29 PM • 16079 views
Russian modernized KABs: updated bombs with jet engines do not yet reach Kyiv, but the threat is growing - military expert
12:52 PM • 15846 views
Lowest vaccination rate since 2017: WHO warns of polio danger in Europe and Asia
Exclusive
12:47 PM • 31311 views
Can land on autobahns and carry Meteor missiles: aviation expert explained the peculiarity of Gripen aircraft
12:17 PM • 23262 views
North Korea's losses in the war against Ukraine: British intelligence reveals the figure
12:13 PM • 19172 views
Ukraine to be covered by rain and thunderstorms on Saturday: Level I danger declared
October 24, 07:57 AM • 27311 views
Outage schedules covered 12 regions, Russia attacked energy infrastructure in three regions
Exclusive
October 24, 06:00 AM • 69652 views
Scandal in the USA over matcha latte: does the popular drink really cause anemia?
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Committed sexual abuse against students and filmed child pornography: a teacher will be tried in Kyiv region
"Coalition of the Willing" gathers in London to increase pressure on Russia and support Ukraine: what will be discussed
Colombian mercenaries in the Russian army ordered to shoot women and children: GUR interception
Top incredibly delicious recipes for a cozy autumn lunch
How the love for the "Russian world" united bribe-taking MP Odarchenko and the candidate for the position of rector of the State Biotechnological University
Lawyers noticed a violation of jurisdiction in the "case of lawyers" who were wiretapped by NABU
Astrid Lindgren's heirs sue Croatian beverage producer "Pipi"
King Harald of Norway joked about the controversial Netflix film featuring his daughter: "Maybe we'll make a sequel"
White House adds Clinton scandal and cocaine discovery to website timeline
Kim Kardashian diagnosed with brain aneurysm
"Don't spread betrayal where there is none": Anna Trincher got into a scandal because of a Russian-language book
Bus catches fire after collision with motorcycle in India, 25 dead

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1506 views

A passenger bus in India caught fire after colliding with a motorcycle, killing at least 25 people and injuring several others. The accident occurred on a highway near Kurnool when a motorcycle crashed into the rear of the bus, causing sparks that engulfed the fuel tank.

Bus catches fire after collision with motorcycle in India, 25 dead

In India, a passenger bus caught fire after a motorcycle crashed into it. At least 25 people died and several more were injured, UNN reports with reference to Sky News.

Details

Early Friday morning, a fire engulfed a bus traveling on a highway near the Kurnool district in Andhra Pradesh. Dozens of passengers were trapped, most of whom died.

Several people managed to break windows and jump to safety with minor injuries, while others were charred to death, said senior police official Vikrant Patil.

There were 44 passengers on the vehicle, most of whom were asleep at the time of the accident. The bus was completely destroyed, and an unidentified cyclist also died, Patil said.

The accident occurred in Chinnatekur village near Kurnool, about 130 miles (210 kilometers) south of Hyderabad. The bus was traveling between the cities of Hyderabad in Telangana state and Bangalore in Karnataka state.

According to Patil, the motorcycle crashed into the back of the speeding bus and got stuck. It was dragged for some time, causing sparks that engulfed the bus's fuel tank.

When smoke began to spread, the driver stopped the bus and tried to extinguish the fire with a fire extinguisher, but the fire was so intense that he could not control it.

– said Mr. Patil.

A team of forensic experts investigated the incident. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences to the families of the victims.

Addition

In Uganda, 46 people died in a head-on collision between two buses between Kampala and Gulu. Police believe the accident occurred while overtaking another vehicle.

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
Road traffic accident
Uganda
India
Narendra Modi