Bus catches fire after collision with motorcycle in India, 25 dead

In India, a passenger bus caught fire after a motorcycle crashed into it. At least 25 people died and several more were injured, UNN reports with reference to Sky News.

Details

Early Friday morning, a fire engulfed a bus traveling on a highway near the Kurnool district in Andhra Pradesh. Dozens of passengers were trapped, most of whom died.

Several people managed to break windows and jump to safety with minor injuries, while others were charred to death, said senior police official Vikrant Patil.

There were 44 passengers on the vehicle, most of whom were asleep at the time of the accident. The bus was completely destroyed, and an unidentified cyclist also died, Patil said.

The accident occurred in Chinnatekur village near Kurnool, about 130 miles (210 kilometers) south of Hyderabad. The bus was traveling between the cities of Hyderabad in Telangana state and Bangalore in Karnataka state.

According to Patil, the motorcycle crashed into the back of the speeding bus and got stuck. It was dragged for some time, causing sparks that engulfed the bus's fuel tank.

When smoke began to spread, the driver stopped the bus and tried to extinguish the fire with a fire extinguisher, but the fire was so intense that he could not control it. – said Mr. Patil.

A team of forensic experts investigated the incident. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences to the families of the victims.

Addition

In Uganda, 46 people died in a head-on collision between two buses between Kampala and Gulu. Police believe the accident occurred while overtaking another vehicle.