Among the priorities are a broader base and diversification: India responded to Trump on the topic of oil from Russia

The Indian authorities commented on President Donald Trump's words that the Prime Minister of the South Asian country, Narendra Modi, "promised not to buy oil from Russia anymore."

UNN reports with reference to the website of the Indian agency.

Details

New Delhi commented on Washington's statement that India agreed to abandon the purchase of Russian oil. The statement by Randhir Jaiswal, a representative of the Indian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, notes that "India is a significant importer of oil and gas," and a number of details regarding this are provided:

Our constant priority is to protect the interests of the Indian consumer in an unstable energy situation. Our import policy is fully guided by this goal - stated the spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of India.

In the context of cooperation with the USA, Jaiswal noted the following:

To ensure stable energy prices and reliability of supply, India is expanding its energy sources in accordance with market conditions. - the relevant information was announced by the representative of Delhi.

He also reported that the current US administration "has shown interest in deepening energy cooperation with India." The spokesman of the Indian Ministry of Foreign Affairs noted that "negotiations are ongoing."

Addition

Sergio Gor, the appointed US ambassador to India, indicated in September 2025 that the US hopes for New Delhi's consent to open markets for crude oil and petroleum products from the US.

Recall

US President Donald Trump recently announced the decision of the Indian authorities to stop buying Russian oil.

Earlier, the US imposed 50% tariffs on Indian goods due to these purchases.

