Russian oil refineries in crisis: Russian oil product exports fall to lowest level since early 2022
Kyiv • UNN
Exports of refined fuel from Russia fell to their lowest level since the start of the full-scale war, amounting to 1.88 million barrels per day in the first 10 days of October. This is due to attacks on refineries and the Ust-Luga export hub, which led to a decrease in production below 5 million barrels per day.
Ongoing strikes on oil refineries have created conditions for a significant reduction in Russia's oil product supplies. Exports of refined fuel from Russia have fallen to their lowest level since the beginning of Russia's full-scale war in Ukraine. UNN writes this with reference to Bloomberg.
Russian oil product exports have fallen to a minimum, and the oil industry is on the verge of serious restrictions. According to Vortex, cited by Bloomberg, total seaborne fuel shipments averaged 1.88 million barrels per day in the first 10 days of October.
This is the lowest figure since at least the beginning of 2022.
Regarding the pace of recovery, their level is quite moderate; Bloomberg points to the effect of strikes on the Ust-Luga export hub, as Russian oil supplies subsequently fell to record lows.
Thus, Ukraine's campaign to paralyze the oil industry seems to be succeeding. Russian refinery output remains at its lowest level since spring 2022 - a drop below 5 million barrels per day.
Russian oil exports remain limited (the previously affected Ust-Luga enterprise handles over 60% of Russian supplies).
Decrease in supply flow. Over the observed period in October, the level fell by 43% from September levels - to 198,000 barrels per day (the lowest figure since January 2022).
Russian diesel fuel exports
Shipments of diesel and gasoil rose 13% from the previous month to nearly 850,000 barrels per day.
Fuel oil flows fell 8% to 727,000 barrels per day, the lowest in three months.
Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal stated that Ukraine hit 20% of oil refineries in Russia with its own drones.
As of October 7: the volume of Russian oil supplies by sea in the last four weeks remained close to a 16-month high. But drone strikes on oil refineries forced the redirection of flows to export terminals, putting a strain on efficient capacities.
