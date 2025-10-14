Drone strikes will hinder Russian oil refineries until mid-2026 - IEA

$41.610.01
Exclusive
01:02 PM • 1824 views
The number of domestic violence reports is increasing in Ukraine: The Gender Policy Commissioner named the reason
Exclusive
12:47 PM • 8786 views
The collapse of the largest crypto exchange Binance: what caused the $19 billion losses
12:39 PM • 5682 views
Zelenskyy signed a decree regarding certain individuals with Russian citizenship: who is it about?
Exclusive
11:53 AM • 11400 views
Increased payments to military personnel: MP from the defense committee spoke about the main obstacles
11:36 AM • 9632 views
"We would be weak": Rutte explained why NATO does not shoot down Russian planes
11:14 AM • 8968 views
Dobropillia counteroffensive: 182.4 sq km already liberated, further advance of 1.6 km - SyrskyiVideo
Exclusive
09:28 AM • 12043 views
NABU must undergo an external audit and a review of its detectives, according to the Verkhovna Rada's law enforcement committee
09:05 AM • 14510 views
US may transfer only 20-50 Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine - FT
Exclusive
08:16 AM • 14028 views
Helpless and defenseless: MP Yatsyk supported the Prosecutor General's initiative on non-alternative life imprisonment for crimes against children
08:01 AM • 13527 views
Trump plans to use experience in resolving the situation in Gaza to end the war in Ukraine - WSJ
Popular news
Minus 1200 soldiers and 390 UAVs: General Staff reported enemy losses for the dayOctober 14, 04:29 AM • 30742 views
8 children lived without windows, doors, and food, father killed his own daughter: inaction of services costs children their lives - LubinetsOctober 14, 04:44 AM • 5434 views
Elon Musk's SpaceX and xAI companies are buying unsold Cybertrucks from TeslaOctober 14, 05:59 AM • 7784 views
Alec Baldwin and his brother were involved in a car accident on a highway near New YorkOctober 14, 06:35 AM • 10816 views
Cargo ship sinks in Black Sea, Ukrainian crew rescuedOctober 14, 07:09 AM • 20413 views
Publications
The collapse of the largest crypto exchange Binance: what caused the $19 billion losses
Exclusive
12:47 PM • 8786 views
Increased payments to military personnel: MP from the defense committee spoke about the main obstacles
Exclusive
11:53 AM • 11400 views
Top teas that will help relieve tension after a busy dayPhotoOctober 13, 01:30 PM • 54062 views
"Immorality and inevitable consequences": how NABU destroys the reputation of people and the countryOctober 13, 12:28 PM • 54131 views
SOS: pharmaceutical company "Darnitsa" threatens to stop production for the third time this yearOctober 13, 10:25 AM • 61350 views
UNN Lite
Emma Watson vacations in Pisa with unknown man after refuting engagement rumorsPhoto01:19 PM • 502 views
Rat stops Wales-Belgium match: Courtois and De Bruyne at the epicenter of surreal eventsPhoto01:05 PM • 1174 views
Taylor Swift announces documentary series about her latest tourPhotoOctober 13, 03:39 PM • 26209 views
Tyson Fury's 16-year-old daughter got engaged: Paris Fury defended her daughter's choiceOctober 13, 03:15 PM • 30928 views
Meghan Markle "invited herself" to Paris Fashion WeekOctober 13, 02:34 PM • 32340 views
Drone strikes will hinder Russian oil refineries until mid-2026 - IEA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 990 views

The International Energy Agency predicts that drone strikes will hinder the pace of oil refining at Russian refineries until at least mid-2026. This has already reduced the country's oil refining by approximately 500,000 barrels per day.

Drone strikes will hinder Russian oil refineries until mid-2026 - IEA

The International Energy Agency, in its latest monthly oil market report, states that drone strikes will curb the pace of oil refining at Russian refineries until at least mid-2026, UNN reports, citing Bloomberg.

Details

Attacks on Russia's energy infrastructure, including oil refineries, pipelines, and offshore terminals, are intensifying, aiming to reduce the Kremlin's energy revenues and limit its ability to supply fuel to the front lines.

Since early August, at least 28 strikes have reportedly been carried out on key Russian refineries, with the range of attacks increasing, leading to gasoline shortages in several regions, as well as occupied Crimea. This forced the Kremlin to impose restrictions on fuel exports until the end of the year.

"We previously assumed a normalization of refining activity by the end of the year, but we are now taking a more cautious approach," the agency's report, published on Tuesday, said.

The IEA currently forecasts that Russia's oil refining volume will be slightly less than 5 million barrels per day until June 2026, and then recover to 5.4 million barrels per day. The forecast will be revised as additional information becomes available.

"Ukraine's increasingly large and significant drone campaign against Russian oil refineries and infrastructure" has now reduced the country's oil refining by approximately 500,000 barrels per day, the agency reports.

The government in Moscow has classified most energy data, including data on refinery operations and motor fuel production, making it difficult to accurately assess the damage caused by drones. Last week, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak stated that the country's refineries had increased refining volumes to balance domestic fuel supply and demand.

According to the IEA, with drone strikes affecting refinery operations, Russia increased oil exports in September to 5.1 million barrels per day, the highest figure since May 2023. However, according to the agency's estimates, the country's oil export revenues fell to a three-month low of $13.4 billion.

Russia's redirection of oil supplies amid drone attacks pressures its export terminals - Bloomberg07.10.25, 17:54 • 3725 views

This decline occurred as Russia's oil supply revenues, which increased by $200 million month-on-month, were more than offset by a $440 million drop in oil product exports, the report said. According to IEA calculations, Russian fuel supplies to other countries in September reached 2.4 million barrels per day, the lowest figure in a decade, with the exception of April 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The reduction in oil export revenues, as indicated, is likely to put a strain on Russia's state treasury, as Moscow continues to spend heavily on financing the fourth year of the war in Ukraine. The government already expects oil and gas revenues to the budget this year to be the lowest since the pandemic.

In an attempt to circumvent Western restrictions: sanctioned Russian Arctic LNG increases its exports14.10.25, 13:44 • 1418 views

Julia Shramko

EconomyNews of the World
Bloomberg L.P.
Crimea
Ukraine