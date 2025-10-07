Russia's redirection of oil supplies amid drone attacks pressures its export terminals - Bloomberg

$41.340.11
48.270.11
ukenru
03:10 PM • 10280 views
Bohdan Boiko: trust and systematic approach are the foundation of FC "Metalist 1925" in the fight for leadership
02:52 PM • 11437 views
Ukraine will maintain a fixed gas price for household consumers - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
12:19 PM • 13268 views
Beaver migration to Prykarpattia: expert explains how to adapt to life with new inhabitants
11:53 AM • 17535 views
World Bank downgrades Ukraine's economic growth forecast for 2026
Exclusive
October 7, 09:44 AM • 18693 views
Record Bitcoin: why the price is soaring and what to expect next - explained by fintech expert Olena Sosedka
Exclusive
October 7, 07:13 AM • 43842 views
NABU's monopoly on fighting corruption must be eliminated - member of the Verkhovna Rada's anti-corruption committee
Exclusive
October 6, 12:45 PM • 44541 views
Should we expect the dollar at 50? Economist predicted how much the dollar will cost in 2026
October 6, 10:30 AM • 72135 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of an explosives plant in Russia, an oil terminal and an ammunition depot in Crimea
October 6, 10:10 AM • 59737 views
Ukraine plans to launch platforms for exporting Ukrainian weapons by the end of the year
October 6, 06:51 AM • 56867 views
New rules for entry to the EU from October 12: clarification from the State Border Guard Service
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+12°
2.1m/s
86%
753mm
Popular news
Hanoi goes underwater: Typhoon Matmo caused severe floods, meteorologists predict three more storms by the end of the yearOctober 7, 08:12 AM • 6746 views
Merkel blasted by Baltics, Poland for suggesting they share blame for Russia’s Ukraine invasion - PoliticoOctober 7, 08:41 AM • 13959 views
Windows 11 can no longer be installed without a Microsoft accountOctober 7, 08:48 AM • 10811 views
Trump criticized the decision to invite Bad Bunny as a Super Bowl halftime show headliner11:00 AM • 16470 views
Why did one of the giants of the domestic pharmaceutical industry, "Darnytsia," fall into its own trap? The history of the issue 01:53 PM • 11762 views
Publications
Bohdan Boiko: trust and systematic approach are the foundation of FC "Metalist 1925" in the fight for leadership03:10 PM • 10280 views
Why did one of the giants of the domestic pharmaceutical industry, "Darnytsia," fall into its own trap? The history of the issue 01:53 PM • 11762 views
NABU's monopoly on fighting corruption must be eliminated - member of the Verkhovna Rada's anti-corruption committee
Exclusive
October 7, 07:13 AM • 43842 views
Top 5 Chicken Dishes: Simple and Delicious Recipes for Family DinnerPhotoOctober 6, 12:01 PM • 58046 views
Moment of purification and a great energy breakthrough: astrological forecast for the week of October 6-12October 6, 08:19 AM • 67318 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Antonio Tajani
Olena Sosedka
Ihor Terekhov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Odesa
Europe
Belarus
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Trump criticized the decision to invite Bad Bunny as a Super Bowl halftime show headliner11:00 AM • 16470 views
Selena Gomez shared a touching video from her own weddingOctober 6, 06:42 PM • 27095 views
Taylor Swift answered in a few words the question of when her wedding will take placeOctober 4, 11:30 AM • 79730 views
Taylor Swift on a popular British show impressed with a ring from Travis KelceOctober 3, 05:13 PM • 75151 views
Five captivating Korean dramas to watch in your free timeVideoOctober 3, 04:00 PM • 150042 views
Actual
The New York Times
The Guardian
The Economist
E-6 Mercury
Detonator

Russia's redirection of oil supplies amid drone attacks pressures its export terminals - Bloomberg

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1224 views

The average daily volume of Russian seaborne oil shipments for the four weeks to October 5 was 3.57 million barrels per day. This comes amid drone attacks on refineries, which are forcing the redirection of supplies to export terminals, straining their capacity.

Russia's redirection of oil supplies amid drone attacks pressures its export terminals - Bloomberg

The volume of Russian seaborne oil supplies in the last four weeks remained close to a 16-month high, as drone attacks on oil refineries force the redirection of flows to export terminals and strain their effective capacities, Bloomberg reports, writes UNN.

Details

According to vessel tracking data compiled by Bloomberg, the average daily volume of shipments from the country's ports for the four weeks ending October 5 was 3.57 million barrels per day, which is approximately 80,000 barrels per day below the maximum value since May 2024. The average figure provides a clearer picture of underlying trends than more volatile weekly figures.

The sharp increase in supply volumes occurred amid intensified drone attacks on Russian oil refineries, with at least 15 plants in the European part of Russia being hit in the last two months, the publication writes. Among the recent ones is a fire at the Kirishi refinery, located more than 800 kilometers from the border with Ukraine. NASA's Fire Information for Resource Management System recorded two fires at the site early Saturday morning. This was the second time the plant had been hit in less than a month.

According to JPMorgan Chase & Co estimates, due to the strikes, oil refining volumes in Russia fell below 5 million barrels per day, the lowest figure since April 2022. This decline was accompanied by a sharp increase in oil supplies, which grew by approximately 500,000 barrels per day from mid-August over four weeks.

"Russia may not be able to redirect significantly more oil for export if attacks on refineries intensify. Reserve capacities at crude oil export terminals look very limited," the publication states.

Two of the three ports most likely to handle barrels from affected refineries - Primorsk on the Baltic and Novorossiysk on the Black Sea - are now close to their capacity ceilings, the publication writes. Although the third port - Ust-Luga, also located on the Baltic - reportedly has nominal throughput capacity for increased exports, its supply volumes throughout the year are significantly lower than the peak reached in October 2024. These figures mean that the three western ports have only about 165,000-265,000 barrels per day of spare capacity, the publication indicates.

Oil shipments

According to vessel tracking data and port agent reports, 35 tankers loaded 27.17 million barrels of Russian oil in the week to October 5. The volume increased from 26.75 million barrels on 35 vessels the previous week.

Exports from the western Russian ports of Primorsk, Ust-Luga, and Novorossiysk remained stable at about 2.2 million barrels per day, with increased flows from Murmansk offsetting a small decrease in supplies from the Pacific region.

Export value

Moscow's gross export value decreased by approximately $40 million to $1.53 billion in the week to October 5.

The price of Urals crude from the Baltic decreased by approximately $2.20 per barrel to an average of $54.22, while the cost of Black Sea supplies decreased by $2 to $54.58 per barrel for the week.

The price of the key Pacific ESPO crude grade decreased by $1.10 per barrel to an average of $61.58 per barrel. Prices delivered to India decreased by $2 per barrel to $65.22 per barrel, according to Argus Media data. On average over four weeks, the export price of Russian Urals crude from the Baltic and Black Seas decreased by $0.20 to $54.82 and $55.04 per barrel, respectively. The price of Pacific ESPO crude decreased by $0.40 per barrel to an average of $62.41 per barrel.

According to this indicator, the value of exports averaged about $1.43 billion per week for the 28 days ending October 5, which is approximately $34 million less than for the same period ending September 28.

Deliveries by destination

Observed Russian oil supplies to Asian consumers, including those without a final destination, decreased slightly to 3.22 million barrels per day for the 28 days ending October 5, compared to a revised 3.25 million barrels per day for the period ending September 28.

Reportedly, although the volume of Russian oil shipped to India is apparently sharply decreasing, there is still a significant amount of oil on vessels without a final destination, which allows for an expectation of a change in this trend. Tankers sailing to India are increasingly not indicating a final destination until they have passed far enough through the Arabian Sea, and some do not indicate a final destination at all, even after mooring for unloading, the publication indicates.

Deliveries on tankers heading to Indian ports fell to 830,000 barrels per day for the four weeks ending October 5, but for vessels that have not yet indicated a final destination, this figure is over 1.1 million barrels per day.

Of these, about 910,000 barrels per day are on vessels from Russia's western ports that indicate Port Said or the Suez Canal as their destination, or on vessels from Pacific ports for which no clear delivery point is specified, and another 240,000 barrels per day are on tankers that have not yet been signaled a destination.

Deliveries to Turkey for the four weeks ending October 5 decreased to approximately 310,000 barrels per day. Supplies to Syria remained at the same level - about 35,000 barrels per day.

Julia Shramko

EconomyNews of the World
Bloomberg L.P.
NASA
India
Syria
Turkey
Ukraine