In an attempt to circumvent Western restrictions: sanctioned Russian Arctic LNG increases its exports

Increased payments to military personnel: MP from the defense committee spoke about the main obstacles
"We would be weak": Rutte explained why NATO does not shoot down Russian planes
Dobropillia counteroffensive: 182.4 sq km already liberated, further advance of 1.6 km - SyrskyiVideo
NABU must undergo an external audit and a review of its detectives, according to the Verkhovna Rada's law enforcement committee
US may transfer only 20-50 Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine - FT
Helpless and defenseless: MP Yatsyk supported the Prosecutor General's initiative on non-alternative life imprisonment for crimes against children
Trump plans to use experience in resolving the situation in Gaza to end the war in Ukraine - WSJ
Conflict between TCC military and civilians in Ternopil: police commented on the incident
Gold and silver prices soared: new record set on October 14
Ukrainians can now block spam numbers through mobile operators - Fedorov
Popular news
Ceasefire in Ukraine will give Russian troops an opportunity to quickly redeploy to NATO's eastern border - ISW
"Unable to play with optimal squad": Rebrov commented on Ukraine's victory over Azerbaijan
Minus 1200 soldiers and 390 UAVs: General Staff reported enemy losses for the day
Alec Baldwin and his brother were involved in a car accident on a highway near New York
Cargo ship sinks in Black Sea, Ukrainian crew rescued
Publications
Increased payments to military personnel: MP from the defense committee spoke about the main obstacles
Top teas that will help relieve tension after a busy day
"Immorality and inevitable consequences": how NABU destroys the reputation of people and the country
SOS: pharmaceutical company "Darnitsa" threatens to stop production for the third time this year
Switching to "winter time": when to set the clocks back in Ukraine, and how it affects the body
UNN Lite
Taylor Swift announces documentary series about her latest tour
Tyson Fury's 16-year-old daughter got engaged: Paris Fury defended her daughter's choice
Meghan Markle "invited herself" to Paris Fashion Week
Potato heritage and cleaner ingredients: Lay's chip manufacturer presents brand update
Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau confirmed romance with passionate kisses on a yacht
In an attempt to circumvent Western restrictions: sanctioned Russian Arctic LNG increases its exports

Kyiv • UNN

 • 900 views

The US-sanctioned Russian Arctic LNG plant has made its tenth shipment since June 2025. Most of the cargo was bound for China. This demonstrates Russia's attempt to circumvent Western restrictions and test US resolve.

In an attempt to circumvent Western restrictions: sanctioned Russian Arctic LNG increases its exports

The US-sanctioned Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant in the Arctic region continues to supply fuel. Thus, Moscow demonstrates an attempt not only to circumvent Western restrictions but also, apparently, to test the resolve of the President of the United States.

UNN reports with reference to Bloomberg.

Details

Arctic LNG 2 made its tenth delivery since June 2025, despite sanctions imposed by the West. Most of the cargo was destined for the port of Beihai in southern China.

Bloomberg writes that the continuation of exports indicates Russia's attempt to maintain its energy activities. It is also a frank political and economic signal, and an attempt to question the US strategy in its policy towards Russia.

It should be noted that a trade conflict between China and the US has escalated in recent days. At the same time, Washington has so far refrained from tightening measures against Russian-owned liquefied natural gas plants. And the relevant Russian LNG, as was previously known, should actually fall under the sanctions approved by the West. Trump is still striving to succeed in his attempt to end Russia's war in Ukraine. In the coming days, he will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Washington, where a number of issues are planned to be discussed, among which the key ones are air defense, long-range weapons in countering Russia, and energy.

Recall

A number of European countries increased their purchases of oil and gas from Russia in 2025, despite a general reduction in dependence on Russian energy carriers.

The Hungarian government changed its position and agreed to a ban on supplies of Russian liquefied natural gas to EU countries.

Ihor Telezhnikov

EconomyPolitics
Electricity
Bloomberg L.P.
Donald Trump
China
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine