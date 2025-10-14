In an attempt to circumvent Western restrictions: sanctioned Russian Arctic LNG increases its exports

The US-sanctioned Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant in the Arctic region continues to supply fuel. Thus, Moscow demonstrates an attempt not only to circumvent Western restrictions but also, apparently, to test the resolve of the President of the United States.

UNN reports with reference to Bloomberg.

Details

Arctic LNG 2 made its tenth delivery since June 2025, despite sanctions imposed by the West. Most of the cargo was destined for the port of Beihai in southern China.

Bloomberg writes that the continuation of exports indicates Russia's attempt to maintain its energy activities. It is also a frank political and economic signal, and an attempt to question the US strategy in its policy towards Russia.

It should be noted that a trade conflict between China and the US has escalated in recent days. At the same time, Washington has so far refrained from tightening measures against Russian-owned liquefied natural gas plants. And the relevant Russian LNG, as was previously known, should actually fall under the sanctions approved by the West. Trump is still striving to succeed in his attempt to end Russia's war in Ukraine. In the coming days, he will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Washington, where a number of issues are planned to be discussed, among which the key ones are air defense, long-range weapons in countering Russia, and energy.

Recall

A number of European countries increased their purchases of oil and gas from Russia in 2025, despite a general reduction in dependence on Russian energy carriers.

The Hungarian government changed its position and agreed to a ban on supplies of Russian liquefied natural gas to EU countries.