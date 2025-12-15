Russian dictator Vladimir Putin signed a law ratifying an agreement with India that regulates the procedure for admitting military formations, ships, and aircraft of one country into the territory of the other. This was reported by Russian media, writes UNN.

Details

A sample of the document signed by Putin on December 15 has been leaked online.

This agreement creates a legal basis for the mutual presence of Russian and Indian military forces, which is typically used for joint exercises, experience exchange, or maintenance activities.

