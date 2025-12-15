India and Russia signed an agreement on mutual military access

$42.190.08
Ukrainian "Sub Sea Baby" drones hit Russian submarine in Novorossiysk for the first time in historyVideo
03:05 PM • 8294 views
Umerov hopes that by the end of the day, positions with the American side regarding the agreement will be finally coordinated.Photo
02:54 PM • 8242 views
General Staff confirms damage to Astrakhan Gas Processing Plant
Exclusive
02:20 PM • 9214 views
Ministry of Health ignores the need for a full inspection of the scandalous Odrex clinic in Odesa
Exclusive
01:38 PM • 16252 views
The military risks losing two combat helicopters: SBU-seized Mi-8MT weaponry may be damaged due to improper storagePhoto
12:05 PM • 15481 views
Ukraine's energy grid on the verge of collapse due to massive Russian attacks - media
11:20 AM • 18412 views
EU imposes new sanctions against 9 more individuals and entities for supporting Russia's "shadow fleet"
10:16 AM • 20280 views
Conflict of interest at NACP? The wife of the Agency's head, Pavlushchyk, works at the company of former NABU deputy director Uglava, who has whistleblower statusPhoto
December 15, 09:35 AM • 21111 views
Not paper promises: Kallas revealed the necessary security guarantees for Ukraine if NATO is not discussed
Exclusive
December 15, 07:53 AM • 21803 views
Up to 25% of dairy farms in Ukraine are at risk of closure - representative of the Association of Milk Producers
Publications
Exclusives
Earthquake in Bukovyna this morning: detailsDecember 15, 07:57 AM • 10257 views
Ukrainian couple attacked on a tram in Poland for "speaking their native language": two attackers detainedDecember 15, 09:49 AM • 19903 views
The fight for justice: families of the deceased and former patients created the Stop Odrex website to collect stories and provide mutual supportPhoto11:52 AM • 21948 views
Drone hits warship in Feodosia, causing firePhoto01:18 PM • 9308 views
How to avoid or reduce the risk of road accidents: patrol police gave advice01:34 PM • 13069 views
The military risks losing two combat helicopters: SBU-seized Mi-8MT weaponry may be damaged due to improper storagePhoto
01:38 PM • 16276 views
How to avoid or reduce the risk of road accidents: patrol police gave advice01:34 PM • 13426 views
The fight for justice: families of the deceased and former patients created the Stop Odrex website to collect stories and provide mutual supportPhoto11:52 AM • 22320 views
Unusual cocoa recipes to warm you up on cold winter eveningsPhotoDecember 13, 04:20 PM • 79977 views
How to connect your phone to your TV: the easiest waysDecember 13, 12:38 PM • 97077 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Musician
Frank-Walter Steinmeier
Friedrich Merz
Ukraine
United States
Berlin
Germany
Odesa
"Zootopia 2" topped the box office for the third time, grossing $1.14 billionDecember 14, 07:02 PM • 23041 views
Angry fans in India pelted stadium with chairs and bottles over Messi's brief appearanceVideoDecember 13, 11:42 AM • 40211 views
From booze to black belts: Drunk raccoon from US suspected of robbing karate storeDecember 13, 11:26 AM • 41463 views
New photos from Epstein's estate featuring Trump released in the USVideoDecember 13, 09:00 AM • 45847 views
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 became The Game Awards 2025 Game of the Year: full list of winnersVideoDecember 12, 12:55 PM • 80624 views
Technology
Social network
Heating
Film
Mi-8

India and Russia signed an agreement on mutual military access

Kyiv • UNN

 • 46 views

Putin signed a law ratifying an agreement with India regulating the access of military formations, ships, and aircraft of one country to the territory of the other. This agreement creates a legal basis for the mutual presence of military forces, which is applied for joint exercises and exchange of experience.

India and Russia signed an agreement on mutual military access

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin signed a law ratifying an agreement with India that regulates the procedure for admitting military formations, ships, and aircraft of one country into the territory of the other. This was reported by Russian media, writes UNN.

Details

A sample of the document signed by Putin on December 15 has been leaked online.

This agreement creates a legal basis for the mutual presence of Russian and Indian military forces, which is typically used for joint exercises, experience exchange, or maintenance activities.

Putin met with Modi in India: thanked him for his attention to peace efforts regarding Russia's war against Ukraine and spoke about negotiations with the United States05.12.25, 09:49 • 4156 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Russian propaganda
War in Ukraine
India
Narendra Modi
United States
Ukraine