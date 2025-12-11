Trump and Modi discuss bilateral relations amid progress in trade talks

US President Donald Trump held a conversation with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi while negotiators from both countries are working to finalize a trade agreement. This was reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

On Thursday, Modi described the conversation as "warm and engaging." He noted that they "reviewed the progress in bilateral relations and discussed regional and international developments." Modi also emphasized that "India and the US will continue to work together for global peace, stability, and prosperity."

An anonymous Indian official added in a comment to Bloomberg that both leaders emphasized the importance of maintaining momentum in trade negotiations, and also discussed cooperation in critical technologies, defense, and security.

