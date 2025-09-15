$41.280.03
Syrskyi dismissed two corps commanders due to personnel and territorial losses - General Staff
Government approved Draft Budget-2026 with a deficit of 18.4% of GDP
The cryptocurrency market in Ukraine will not be legalized anytime soon. The Rada explained the reason
Crimes involving unregistered weapons are on the rise: leading regions named
Why private carriers have not yet joined the Automated Fare Collection System in minibuses: KMDA's answer
Solar eclipse on September 21: astrologer revealed how it will change the life of each Zodiac sign
"Unlikely": Pope Leo XIV spoke about the possibility of Vatican mediation in Russia's war against Ukraine
"The hatred between Zelenskyy and Putin is boundless, I will have to speak": Trump announced trilateral talks
GRU drones attacked a leading military chemical production facility in Russia's Perm Krai
General Staff confirms damage to key Russian oil refinery
India sent troops to Russia-led 'Zapad' exercises - The Times

Kyiv • UNN

 • 18 views

India has sent 65 servicemen to participate in the Russia-led 'Zapad' military exercises, which practice war scenarios with NATO countries. The maneuvers, involving 30,000 Russian and Belarusian troops, include ballistic missile launches and simulated airstrikes.

India sent troops to Russia-led 'Zapad' exercises - The Times

India has sent troops to participate in Russian-led exercises that simulate war scenarios with NATO countries. This comes amid a gradual deterioration of relations between Delhi and Washington. This is reported by UNN with reference to The Times.

Details

According to the Indian Ministry of Defense, 65 servicemen, including elements of the Kumaon Regiment, are taking part in the exercises. They are stationed at the Mulino training ground, 40 miles from Nizhny Novgorod, far from NATO borders.

Delhi stated that it wants to "strengthen defense cooperation and promote camaraderie between India and Russia, thereby strengthening the spirit of cooperation and mutual trust."

- the publication notes.

In total, about 30,000 Russian and Belarusian troops are involved in the Zapad maneuvers. They include ballistic missile launches, simulated air strikes, and other combat scenarios. The exercises are taking place over a large area - from Arctic bases and regions near Moscow to the western border of Belarus, next to Poland and Lithuania.

Recall

Delhi has a long history of military partnership with Moscow and remains one of the largest buyers of Russian weapons. Meanwhile, the US has repeatedly called on G7 countries to impose high tariffs on India and China due to their continued purchases of Russian oil.

Although, despite India's cooperation with Russia, French President Emmanuel Macron recently spoke with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The leaders discussed the results of the work of the "Coalition of the Willing" and also noted that they share a determination to achieve a just and lasting peace in Ukraine.

Modi himself also emphasized that India is ready to convey a message about a ceasefire to Russia and other leaders at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit.

EU considers sanctions against companies in India and China after Trump's demands on Russian oil - Bloomberg15.09.25, 17:23 • 2604 views

Veronika Marchenko

"Coalition of the Willing"
Belarus
NATO
Delhi
Washington, D.C.
India
Narendra Modi
Emmanuel Macron
Lithuania
China
United States
Ukraine
Poland