India has sent troops to participate in Russian-led exercises that simulate war scenarios with NATO countries. This comes amid a gradual deterioration of relations between Delhi and Washington. This is reported by UNN with reference to The Times.

According to the Indian Ministry of Defense, 65 servicemen, including elements of the Kumaon Regiment, are taking part in the exercises. They are stationed at the Mulino training ground, 40 miles from Nizhny Novgorod, far from NATO borders.

Delhi stated that it wants to "strengthen defense cooperation and promote camaraderie between India and Russia, thereby strengthening the spirit of cooperation and mutual trust." - the publication notes.

In total, about 30,000 Russian and Belarusian troops are involved in the Zapad maneuvers. They include ballistic missile launches, simulated air strikes, and other combat scenarios. The exercises are taking place over a large area - from Arctic bases and regions near Moscow to the western border of Belarus, next to Poland and Lithuania.

Delhi has a long history of military partnership with Moscow and remains one of the largest buyers of Russian weapons. Meanwhile, the US has repeatedly called on G7 countries to impose high tariffs on India and China due to their continued purchases of Russian oil.

Although, despite India's cooperation with Russia, French President Emmanuel Macron recently spoke with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The leaders discussed the results of the work of the "Coalition of the Willing" and also noted that they share a determination to achieve a just and lasting peace in Ukraine.

Modi himself also emphasized that India is ready to convey a message about a ceasefire to Russia and other leaders at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit.

