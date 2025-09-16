Trump announced a great conversation with Modi: it was about resolving the conflict in Ukraine

US President Donald Trump said he had a "great" phone conversation with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and also thanked him for his support in resolving the conflict in Ukraine, reports UNN.

Just had a great phone conversation with my friend, Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I wished him a happy birthday! He is doing a tremendous job. - Donald Trump wrote on Truth Social.

The Prime Minister of India also made a statement regarding the conversation with Trump, where he assured support for US initiatives for a peaceful settlement of the conflict in Ukraine.

Thank you, my friend, Mr. President Trump, for your call and warm wishes on my 75th birthday. Like you, I am also fully committed to taking the Comprehensive and Global Partnership between India and the United States to new heights. We support your initiatives for a peaceful settlement of the conflict in Ukraine. - Modi wrote on X.

The US will call on G7 allies to impose tariffs of up to 100% on China and India for purchasing Russian oil. It is also proposed to confiscate frozen gold and foreign exchange reserves of the Russian Federation to finance Ukraine's defense.

Japan rejects US call for higher tariffs on China and India over trade with Russia