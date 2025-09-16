$41.230.05
Trump's visit to Britain: program of events and what to expect
Exclusive
03:22 PM • 15279 views
Epidemic season in Ukraine: a time when we remember that a nearby pharmacy is convenient
Exclusive
02:08 PM • 13792 views
The Cabinet of Ministers extended the term of the official investigation into the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, for another month – source
September 16, 10:17 AM • 28097 views
EU adopts recommendation on Ukrainians exiting temporary protection: what it entails
Exclusive
September 16, 10:07 AM • 42877 views
Economist on State Budget-2026: the question is not how to divide, but how to raise the funds that were "drawn"
Exclusive
September 16, 09:54 AM • 23427 views
Infant's body found in sewer in Kryvyi Rih
Exclusive
September 16, 09:19 AM • 37651 views
Investing in gemstones: Ukraine's experience through the prism of global trends
September 16, 08:08 AM • 35920 views
Champions League returns: schedule of the first round matches
September 16, 07:46 AM • 16355 views
General Staff confirmed damage to Saratov oil refinery in Russia
Exclusive
September 16, 07:30 AM • 37260 views
Digital detox: how to reduce time spent on gadgetsPhoto
Trump announced a great conversation with Modi: it was about resolving the conflict in Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 434 views

US President Donald Trump held a telephone conversation with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, thanking him for his support in resolving the conflict in Ukraine. Modi confirmed his support for US initiatives for a peaceful resolution of the conflict.

Trump announced a great conversation with Modi: it was about resolving the conflict in Ukraine

US President Donald Trump said he had a "great" phone conversation with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and also thanked him for his support in resolving the conflict in Ukraine, reports UNN.

Just had a great phone conversation with my friend, Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I wished him a happy birthday! He is doing a tremendous job.

- Donald Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Let's add

The Prime Minister of India also made a statement regarding the conversation with Trump, where he assured support for US initiatives for a peaceful settlement of the conflict in Ukraine.

Thank you, my friend, Mr. President Trump, for your call and warm wishes on my 75th birthday. Like you, I am also fully committed to taking the Comprehensive and Global Partnership between India and the United States to new heights. We support your initiatives for a peaceful settlement of the conflict in Ukraine.

- Modi wrote on X.

Let us remind you

The US will call on G7 allies to impose tariffs of up to 100% on China and India for purchasing Russian oil. It is also proposed to confiscate frozen gold and foreign exchange reserves of the Russian Federation to finance Ukraine's defense.

Japan rejects US call for higher tariffs on China and India over trade with Russia16.09.25, 19:34 • 1330 views

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsNews of the World
Donald Trump
India
Narendra Modi
China
United States
Ukraine