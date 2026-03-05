Zelenskyy and Meloni discussed the situation with Iran, a loan for Ukraine, and the Paralympics

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni the situation around Iran and the challenges in the oil and fuel market due to the actions of the Iranian regime. The head of state announced this on Telegram, UNN reports.

We also exchanged details of our contacts with the leaders of countries currently under attack from Iran. There needs to be more close coordination in Europe regarding the overall situation. - Zelenskyy wrote.

Zelenskyy noted that they also discussed what is needed for the decision on a 90 billion euro loan for Ukraine to finally take effect. "These are funds that should guarantee our resilience in defending against Russian aggression and are effectively secured by frozen Russian assets," the president wrote.

In addition, they discussed the situation with the Paralympic Games.

This is not the first time this year that such international committees have made an unprincipled decision. I thank Giorgia for her common position on this issue and for all her help, including energy support in winter and Italy's decision to continue helping Ukraine this year. - Zelenskyy noted.

Ukraine received a request from the US for support in defending against "Shaheds" in the Middle East region - Zelenskyy