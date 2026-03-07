The leader of the Hungarian opposition party "Tisza", Péter Magyar, accused Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán of inviting representatives of Russian military intelligence to the country to influence the results of the upcoming parliamentary elections. He announced this on Facebook, UNN reports.

Since János Kádár, Viktor Orbán is the first to invite Russians to our country. According to several sources, representatives of Russian military intelligence arrived in Budapest a few weeks ago with the aim and task of influencing the results of the Hungarian elections. They did the same earlier in Moldova - Magyar stated.

The politician stated that this is "an absolutely unprecedented case when a government on the verge of collapse tries to influence Hungarian elections through external interference in its favor."

He called on Orbán to "immediately cease these actions and expel Russian secret agents who arrived under diplomatic cover from Hungary."

Magyar also demands that the National Security Committee be convened and informed about this.

As a future head of government, I demand immediate information on what intelligence the Hungarian government has received from the services of allied countries regarding Russia's interference and why it has not yet taken action in response to these unprecedented actions by Russia. Hungary needs leadership that will not expose the country to any threat from the East, whether from Putin or Zelenskyy - stated the opposition Hungarian politician.

He added that "it is in Hungary's interest to remain a stable, predictable partner that allies consider reliable."

Recall

Russian dictator Putin instructed Sergey Kiriyenko to deal with Hungary to help Viktor Orbán win the parliamentary elections. Kiriyenko maintains ties with the organizers of Orbán's party campaign.