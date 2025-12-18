Crucial EU leaders' summit on Ukraine has started - with a delay

$42.340.00
The Cabinet of Ministers approved negotiating positions on EU accession for Clusters 4 and 5
03:34 PM • 22237 views
The Ukrainian delegation will hold another round of negotiations with the American and European sides in Miami today
December 19, 02:53 PM • 20964 views
Delivery of M1A1 Abrams tanks from Australia to Ukraine: journalists reveal exclusive details
Exclusive
December 19, 02:21 PM • 38313 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
December 19, 02:08 PM • 30011 views
Due to Russian attacks on Odesa region, traffic on the border with Moldova is complicated: border guards announced alternative routes
December 19, 12:39 PM • 17551 views
Issue is not a deficit of aircraft, but of pilots: Zelenskyy commented on the need for Polish MiG-29s
December 19, 12:26 PM • 18400 views
How Odesa has been living without electricity for a week: rescuers showed photosVideo
December 19, 12:10 PM • 13875 views
Ukraine offered Poland cooperation in drone countermeasures and maritime security
Exclusive
December 19, 11:39 AM • 28455 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
December 19, 11:08 AM • 11630 views
SBU for the first time hit a tanker of the Russian "shadow fleet" in the neutral waters of the Mediterranean SeaVideo
Justice and accountability: Commander of Biletsky's 125th Brigade sent incompetent officers to the infantryVideoDecember 19, 01:22 PM • 4656 views
Interstellar Comet 3I/ATLAS made its closest approach to Earth: what NASA says about itPhotoVideoDecember 19, 01:29 PM • 4038 views
Massive Russian attacks on Odesa region: authorities are looking for alternative routes for transport in southern Ukraine04:27 PM • 9680 views
Five iconic Christmas movies: what to watch on the eve of the New Year holidaysVideo05:00 PM • 7368 views
Hungarian Prime Minister Orban in Brussels questioned "who attacked whom" during the war in Ukraine05:27 PM • 4566 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
Exclusive
December 19, 02:21 PM • 38313 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
Exclusive
December 19, 11:39 AM • 28455 views
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4PhotoDecember 19, 11:05 AM • 37671 views
A perfect storm for gold and a silver 'hype' in 2025: should Ukrainians invest in metals in 2026?
Exclusive
December 19, 09:00 AM • 33508 views
General astrological trends for 2026: a time of great changes and new opportunities
Exclusive
December 18, 03:30 PM • 59429 views
Five iconic Christmas movies: what to watch on the eve of the New Year holidaysVideo05:00 PM • 7438 views
How to prepare for New Year 2026: plan and tipsDecember 18, 11:44 AM • 61469 views
20 days to become the First Lady of the USA: a trailer for a documentary about Melania Trump has been releasedVideoDecember 17, 07:12 PM • 43270 views
"More questions than answers": a mysterious trailer for Steven Spielberg's new film has been releasedVideoDecember 17, 04:22 PM • 41323 views
Trump says new White House ballroom could cost $400 millionDecember 17, 12:18 PM • 47510 views
Crucial EU leaders' summit on Ukraine has started - with a delay

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3078 views

The EU leaders' summit began with a delay due to negotiations between Ursula von der Leyen and António Costa with farmers. Leaders are discussing funding for Ukraine, defense readiness, and a trade agreement with Mercosur.

Crucial EU leaders' summit on Ukraine has started - with a delay

After agricultural negotiations delayed proceedings, today's EU leaders' summit has begun, officials confirmed, UNN reports, citing Politico.

Details

Frustration among EU leaders grew on Thursday morning after European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President António Costa spent time meeting with the farmers' association Copa-Cogeca, leaving heads of state and government waiting for about an hour, the publication writes.

"This is disrespectful. Given today's agenda, it's simply absurd," a European official told the publication amid the delayed start of the summit.

The meeting with farmers followed their "tractor ride on Brussels' main roads," "honking and making noise just after 7 a.m." local time, protesting against EU agricultural policy. Around 10,000 farmers from all 27 EU countries were expected to converge on the European Quarter today, and the Copa-Cogeca farmers' lobby said these would be the largest farmer protests Brussels has seen this century.

Meanwhile, the summit is expected to run late, or even longer, as EU leaders discuss funding for Ukraine, defense readiness, and, despite not being on the agenda, the controversial trade deal with Mercosur countries.

Also, before the summit this morning, Ireland hosted a breakfast with the so-called "Northern Nine" countries, a loose alliance of northern-Baltic nations.

"As always, Dublin took the opportunity to share traditional dishes with the delegations - and today it's mince pies from Avoca in Wicklow. These delicious treats were personally brought by Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin," the publication writes.

With the summit underway, EU leaders officially began a discussion that Ursula von der Leyen predicted would be "intense."

The publication provides four key takeaways from the leaders' morning comments:

  • finding common ground on the reparations loan will be a difficult task. Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever still had not dropped his reservations about the plan minutes before heading behind closed doors to discuss it;
    • "either unanimity or failure." Either all countries, including Belgium, will agree to use Russian assets to finance the loan to Ukraine, or it will not happen, according to EU's chief diplomat Kaja Kallas, who said that other EU member states have made it clear that they will only support the plan if Belgium does;
      • regardless of what happens with the assets, an agreement will be reached today to provide Ukraine with money, one way or another, leaders insist. Von der Leyen, Costa, and others have promised that this summit will not end without a plan to support Ukraine for the next two years. (A "plan B," which is not very popular, could involve using joint EU borrowing);
        • despite the Mercosur agreement not being officially on the agenda, it may be considered today. France and Italy want to postpone the vote on approving the creation of a giant free trade area with South American countries. But von der Leyen, who is due to travel to Brazil in a few days to sign the agreement, said it was "extremely important that we get the green light."

          "The EU's problem is not Belgium, but Trump": Politico learns of continued Washington pressure on Russian assets17.12.25, 08:31 • 20429 views

          Julia Shramko

