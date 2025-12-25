European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen mentioned Ukraine in her Christmas greetings posted on X, UNN reports.

"In a turbulent world that is moving ever faster, Christmas offers us a rare moment of pause to catch our breath, slow down and remember what is truly important. This season should once again turn our attention to our families, in all their manifestations. To our friends, to our chosen families. And to loved ones who give meaning to our days," von der Leyen said, among other things.

She also mentioned Ukraine in her greetings.

"We are especially thinking of our friends in Ukraine. We hope that the coming year will finally bring a just and lasting peace – and ultimately a safe, prosperous future in our Union," von der Leyen noted.

"Merry Christmas to all," the head of the European Commission greeted.

