Exclusive
10:58 AM • 980 views
The number of complaints about treatment at the Odesa clinic "Odrex" is growing: the StopOdrex website has become the last chance for people to find the truth
Exclusive
09:42 AM • 4178 views
Plus temperatures during the day and light frosts at night: what weather to expect in Ukraine for the New Year
09:37 AM • 8366 views
SBU "congratulated" Russians on Christmas: oil tanks in the port of Temryuk and a gas processing plant in Orenburg were hit
Exclusive
09:14 AM • 8328 views
Snow returns, but the ski season is late: what will the weather be like in the Carpathians for the holidays and will housing prices change?
08:33 AM • 9342 views
Russian attacks on energy on Christmas night left residents in 4 regions without electricity, in Odesa region - emergency blackouts
07:30 AM • 10396 views
Declassified transcripts of Putin and Bush's conversations: the Kremlin opposed Ukraine's NATO membership as early as the 2000s
Exclusive
December 24, 03:03 PM • 40144 views
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
December 24, 02:30 PM • 58758 views
Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - Bloomberg
December 24, 02:18 PM • 31091 views
Chinese satellite imagery of Ukraine's territory and Russian strikes on energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy states a correlation
Exclusive
December 24, 01:26 PM • 47448 views
Transportation of children in car seats: do Ukrainian drivers comply with established rules?
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Von der Leyen mentioned Ukraine in her Christmas greetings

Kyiv • UNN

 • 150 views

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen mentioned Ukraine in her Christmas greetings. She expressed hope for a just and lasting peace, as well as for Ukraine's secure future in the EU.

Von der Leyen mentioned Ukraine in her Christmas greetings

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen mentioned Ukraine in her Christmas greetings posted on X, UNN reports.

Details

"In a turbulent world that is moving ever faster, Christmas offers us a rare moment of pause to catch our breath, slow down and remember what is truly important. This season should once again turn our attention to our families, in all their manifestations. To our friends, to our chosen families. And to loved ones who give meaning to our days," von der Leyen said, among other things.

She also mentioned Ukraine in her greetings.

"We are especially thinking of our friends in Ukraine. We hope that the coming year will finally bring a just and lasting peace – and ultimately a safe, prosperous future in our Union," von der Leyen noted.

"Merry Christmas to all," the head of the European Commission greeted.

