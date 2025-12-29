"The most important thing is ironclad security guarantees from day one": Ursula von der Leyen on peace talks

The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, announced significant progress in peace talks and emphasized that reliable security guarantees should be a key element of any agreements. She reported this on the social network "X", according to UNN.

Details

We had a good hour-long conversation with President Donald Trump and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and several European leaders, to discuss their meeting today on peace talks. There was noticeable progress, which we welcome. Europe is ready to continue cooperation with Ukraine and our US partners to consolidate this progress. The most important thing in these efforts is unwavering security guarantees from day one - emphasized the head of the European Commission.

Recall

Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that a full agreement on the peace plan is possible in January 2026, while Donald Trump expects it in a few weeks. The plan is 90-95% agreed upon, with security guarantees and the military dimension 100% agreed upon.