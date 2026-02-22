$43.270.00
Ex-Prince Andrew's wife's reputation completely ruined due to new revelations of her ties to Epstein

Kyiv • UNN

 • 98 views

Prince Andrew's ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, has faced a ruined reputation due to new revelations of her ties to Jeffrey Epstein. Six of her companies are being liquidated, and charities are severing ties due to financial dependence on the convicted criminal.

Ex-Prince Andrew's wife's reputation completely ruined due to new revelations of her ties to Epstein
Photo: Reuters

The former wife of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, Sarah Ferguson, found herself at the center of a high-profile scandal after the publication of another batch of documents in the Jeffrey Epstein case. New data indicates that she not only maintained close relations with the late sex offender after his conviction but also had significant financial dependence on him. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

Due to the disclosed correspondence, in which Sarah called Epstein "the brother she always dreamed of," six companies where she was a director officially began liquidation procedures. The charity Sarah’s Trust also announced its closure indefinitely, and leading foundations, including Teenage Cancer Trust, severed all cooperation with her.

Police continued searches at former home of ex-Prince Andrew a day after his arrest20.02.26, 15:02 • 2950 views

The revelations showed that Ferguson visited Epstein in Miami just five days after his release from prison in 2009, which completely refutes her previous statements about ceasing contact.

Financial ties and political consequences

Documents confirm that Epstein transferred hundreds of thousands of dollars to Sarah, which she used to support her luxurious lifestyle and finance the expenses of her daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie.

"We have lost the last line of defense of the York family. Sarah has been a reliable support for Andrew for years, but now her own letters to Epstein indicate that she put financial gain above moral principles."

– note analysts studying the materials of the US Department of Justice.

Although Ferguson has not been officially charged with any crimes, her public standing has become critically low, and her reputation – hopelessly tarnished. Against the backdrop of her ex-husband Andrew's arrest, Sarah Ferguson has effectively lost the opportunity to continue public activities, which has become the final point in the long history of scandals surrounding the House of York.

The UK government plans to remove Prince Andrew from the line of royal succession21.02.26, 03:12 • 4752 views

Stepan Haftko

SocietyNews of the World
Jeffrey Epstein
United States Department of Justice
charity
Reuters