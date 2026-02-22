Russian forces are installing mesh modems on Molniya attack drones to create a unified control network

The occupiers have scaled up the use of mesh modem technology, integrating them into the design of "Molniya" aircraft-type drones. Previously, this solution was successfully tested on "Gerbera" decoys and long-range "Shaheds," which indicates the enemy's systematic work on combining different types of UAVs into a unified control network. This is reported by Defense Express, writes UNN.

Details

The enemy acts cunningly and duplicates the mesh modem with an analog video player to confuse operators of Ukrainian electronic warfare systems. The Russians are working systematically, unifying equipment and combining the entire drone control segment into a single network. – said radio technology specialist Serhiy "Flash" Beskrestnov.

Unlike heavy drones, for "Molniya" the Russians use more compact modems with two channels, 5 Watts each, operating in the 1300–1500 MHz range.

Russia integrates Starlink terminals into new strike drones to bypass electronic warfare

The installation of such equipment allows drones to transmit signals through each other, increasing communication range and resistance to interference. The use of an analog video signal as a "lure" for Ukrainian electronic warfare systems is an additional layer of protection designed to mask the main digital control channel.

Prospects for creating a global network of robotic systems

Military experts emphasize that the successful scaling of mesh technologies to kamikaze drones such as "Kub" and "Molniya" is only a stage in the implementation of a larger plan. The enemy's next step may be to connect ground robotic platforms to the same network.

Such integration will allow the Russians to coordinate the actions of air and ground assets in real time, creating serious challenges for Ukrainian electronic countermeasures systems on the battlefield.

Russia adapted the FPV drone "Molniya" for reconnaissance, installing Starlink and a camera - HUR