Russia integrates Starlink terminals into new strike drones to bypass electronic warfare

Kyiv • UNN

 • 44 views

Ukrainian specialists discovered a Starlink terminal on board a downed Russian BM-35 drone. This allows operators to control the apparatus over long distances, making it almost invulnerable to electronic warfare.

Russia integrates Starlink terminals into new strike drones to bypass electronic warfare

Ukrainian specialists have discovered a "Starlink" satellite terminal on board a downed Russian BM-35 one-way drone. According to radio technology expert Serhiy Beskrestnov (call sign "Spalah"), this is the first confirmed case of using this type of communication for remote control of this UAV model, UNN reports.

Details

The integration of SpaceX satellite communication into the drone's design allows operators to control the device in real-time over vast distances. The main problem is that such drones become almost invulnerable to standard electronic warfare means.

Enemy directed jet drones at Kyiv, all targets shot down - Air Force14.01.26, 17:44 • 3271 view

Since the signal comes directly from the satellite, ground jamming systems cannot interrupt the control channel, which ensures high accuracy in hitting the target under the direct control of an operator from the territory of the Russian Federation.

Scaling and new developments

Previously, satellite communication terminals were only seen on "Molniya" series drones, but experts warn: the appearance of "Shaheds" with "Starlink" is a matter of days. Preparations for the deployment of the Russian interceptor drone "Geran-4" are also reported.

Unmanned Systems Forces intercepted enemy "Shahed" with MANPADS: video shown04.01.26, 22:07 • 4228 views

Equipped with air-to-air missiles, it will also use satellite control to hunt air targets in a complex electronic warfare environment.

Supply channels and Kyiv's reaction

According to analysts, Russia has established large-scale purchases of equipment through shell companies in the UAE, Singapore, and Malaysia. Ukraine has repeatedly emphasized the need for stricter control over the use of commercial Western technologies, which Moscow adapts for military needs. The use of satellite channels in drones marked a new stage of escalation in the technological war, requiring immediate search for countermeasures.

Enemy used "Geran-5" drone against Ukraine for the first time - HUR11.01.26, 10:57 • 10534 views

Stepan Haftko

War in UkraineTechnologies
Technology
War in Ukraine
Starlink
SpaceX
Malaysia
Singapore
United Arab Emirates
Ukraine