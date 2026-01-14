Enemy directed jet drones at Kyiv, all targets shot down - Air Force

Today, the enemy attempted to attack Kyiv with jet drones. As reported by the Air Force, aviation was involved in countering the drones, and all targets were shot down, UNN reports.

Details

As reported by the Air Force, today, between 07:00 and 17:00, the enemy intensified air attacks in the direction of Kyiv, using jet UAVs.

All necessary means, including aviation, were involved in destroying and countering enemy jet drones. As of 17:00, ten out of ten enemy jet drones were shot down in Kyiv and Chernihiv regions. - the message says.

The Air Force added that after examining the debris, specialists will likely determine the type of UAV and its payload.

However, the attack continues, with familiar Shaheds or other types of UAVs being detected south of the Ukrainian capital. Combat operations are ongoing, do not ignore the alarm. - summarized the Air Force.

