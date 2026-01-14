Enemy directed jet drones at Kyiv, all targets shot down - Air Force

$43.180.08
02:56 PM • 1400 views
9th-grader's knife attack at a Kyiv school: 14-year-old boy to be sent to pre-trial detention center after treatment
Exclusive
02:35 PM • 3650 views
People's Deputy Serhiy Vlasenko announced political revenge by NABU due to the work of the Temporary Investigative Commission and criticism of anti-corruption bodies
01:56 PM • 5556 views
European Commission approves legislative package for financial support to Ukraine worth €90 billion: what's next
01:18 PM • 8240 views
The Rada appointed Dmytro Natalukha as head of the State Property Fund
Exclusive
01:16 PM • 8596 views
NABU's attack on Tymoshenko is political reprisal and an attempt to destabilize the government - political scientist
Exclusive
12:53 PM • 12662 views
Odrex tries to silence journalists. The clinic sued UNN
12:25 PM • 8872 views
Rada appointed Shmyhal as Minister of Energy on the second attempt
12:14 PM • 10560 views
Oleksandr Kabanov, People's Deputy from "Servant of the People" and former screenwriter of Studio "Kvartal 95", has died
11:08 AM • 5540 views
Cabinet of Ministers strengthens control over drug prices: weekly reports and fines for violations introduced
10:47 AM • 10080 views
Fedorov became the new Minister of Defense: The Verkhovna Rada made a decision
Popular news
141 combat engagements took place on the front line over the past day, many enemy equipment and soldiers were destroyed - General StaffPhotoJanuary 14, 06:53 AM • 13637 views
Greenlandic Rift: Will Denmark and Europe withstand the pressure of Washington's appetites?January 14, 07:00 AM • 31273 views
Explosion in an apartment in Kyiv, one person injuredVideoJanuary 14, 07:43 AM • 19283 views
The GUR identified 50 foreign machine tools operating for the Russian military-industrial complexJanuary 14, 09:19 AM • 15226 views
Yulia Tymoshenko stated from the Verkhovna Rada rostrum about pressure from NABU and illegal searchesVideo11:32 AM • 15256 views
Publications
Odrex tries to silence journalists. The clinic sued UNN
Exclusive
12:53 PM • 12662 views
Yulia Tymoshenko stated from the Verkhovna Rada rostrum about pressure from NABU and illegal searchesVideo11:32 AM • 15387 views
Greenlandic Rift: Will Denmark and Europe withstand the pressure of Washington's appetites?January 14, 07:00 AM • 31405 views
Consequences of the massive strike on Kyiv and the region: how the capital and Kyiv region live in conditions of power outagesPhotoJanuary 13, 07:36 PM • 47264 views
Different versions of the same operation: the widow of a deceased Odrex patient discovered facts of medical documentation forgery by the clinicPhoto
Exclusive
January 13, 12:46 PM • 60920 views
Actual people
Mykhailo Fedorov
Yulia Tymoshenko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Denys Shmyhal
Donald Trump
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Somalia
Afghanistan
UNN Lite
Paramount Sues Warner Bros. Over Netflix DealJanuary 13, 03:09 PM • 22851 views
Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom KaulitzPhotoJanuary 12, 12:45 AM • 57563 views
Star of the film "Home Alone" fined in California for attempting to use escort servicesJanuary 11, 11:46 PM • 50338 views
Love is light: Klopotenko proposed to his belovedPhotoJanuary 10, 03:04 PM • 55087 views
"Living life to the fullest": singer Alina Grosu announced her pregnancyVideoJanuary 10, 01:08 PM • 56464 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Bild
Fox News

Enemy directed jet drones at Kyiv, all targets shot down - Air Force

Kyiv • UNN

 • 28 views

Today from 07:00 to 17:00, the enemy attacked Kyiv with jet UAVs. The Air Force shot down ten out of ten drones in Kyiv and Chernihiv regions.

Enemy directed jet drones at Kyiv, all targets shot down - Air Force

Today, the enemy attempted to attack Kyiv with jet drones. As reported by the Air Force, aviation was involved in countering the drones, and all targets were shot down, UNN reports.

Details

As reported by the Air Force, today, between 07:00 and 17:00, the enemy intensified air attacks in the direction of Kyiv, using jet UAVs.

All necessary means, including aviation, were involved in destroying and countering enemy jet drones. As of 17:00, ten out of ten enemy jet drones were shot down in Kyiv and Chernihiv regions.

- the message says.

The Air Force added that after examining the debris, specialists will likely determine the type of UAV and its payload.

However, the attack continues, with familiar Shaheds or other types of UAVs being detected south of the Ukrainian capital. Combat operations are ongoing, do not ignore the alarm.

- summarized the Air Force.

One of 3 ballistic "Iskanders" and 89 of 113 drones neutralized during the Russian attack on Ukraine14.01.26, 08:19 • 3550 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
Air raid alert
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Chernihiv Oblast
Shahed-136
Kyiv