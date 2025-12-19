Ukraine will repay its debt to the EU only after receiving reparations from Russia - Ursula von der Leyen

$42.340.00
Exclusive
02:21 PM • 954 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
02:08 PM • 2144 views
Due to Russian attacks on Odesa region, traffic on the border with Moldova is complicated: border guards announced alternative routes
12:39 PM • 8220 views
Issue is not a deficit of aircraft, but of pilots: Zelenskyy commented on the need for Polish MiG-29s
12:26 PM • 11749 views
How Odesa has been living without electricity for a week: rescuers showed photosVideo
12:10 PM • 10039 views
Ukraine offered Poland cooperation in drone countermeasures and maritime security
Exclusive
11:39 AM • 15113 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
11:08 AM • 10068 views
SBU for the first time hit a tanker of the Russian "shadow fleet" in the neutral waters of the Mediterranean SeaVideo
10:10 AM • 7814 views
Putin's "Direct Line" in 2025: The dictator made new false statements and refused to end the warVideo
Exclusive
09:00 AM • 22988 views
A perfect storm for gold and a silver 'hype' in 2025: should Ukrainians invest in metals in 2026?
Exclusive
December 19, 06:45 AM • 20186 views
Compensation for military personnel of 50% of the first installment under the eOselia program: the government has not yet developed the relevant procedure
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Popular news
Russian border guards crossed the control line on the border between Estonia and RussiaDecember 19, 05:23 AM • 12406 views
Military units started testing the "Property" system: what is envisioned09:27 AM • 6106 views
In Odesa region, after the Russian attack, traffic on the Odesa-Reni highway is stopped, a number of checkpoints on the border are closed: what you need to know10:04 AM • 16342 views
Three trade union leaders received suspicions for millions in embezzlement "for Bukovel, christenings, alcohol": Prosecutor General Kravchenko released recordings of the defendants' conversationsVideo10:41 AM • 13251 views
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4Photo11:05 AM • 15430 views
Publications
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
Exclusive
02:21 PM • 954 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
Exclusive
11:39 AM • 15113 views
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4Photo11:05 AM • 15594 views
A perfect storm for gold and a silver 'hype' in 2025: should Ukrainians invest in metals in 2026?
Exclusive
09:00 AM • 22988 views
General astrological trends for 2026: a time of great changes and new opportunities
Exclusive
December 18, 03:30 PM • 49530 views
UNN Lite
How to prepare for New Year 2026: plan and tipsDecember 18, 11:44 AM • 56329 views
20 days to become the First Lady of the USA: a trailer for a documentary about Melania Trump has been releasedVideoDecember 17, 07:12 PM • 38344 views
"More questions than answers": a mysterious trailer for Steven Spielberg's new film has been releasedVideoDecember 17, 04:22 PM • 36861 views
Trump says new White House ballroom could cost $400 millionDecember 17, 12:18 PM • 43232 views
Owner of NBA star Michael Jordan's estate plans to turn it into a museumPhotoVideoDecember 17, 06:16 AM • 48233 views
Ukraine will repay its debt to the EU only after receiving reparations from Russia - Ursula von der Leyen

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3786 views

The European Union has agreed to finance Ukraine with 90 billion euros over two years. Ukraine will repay these funds only after receiving reparations from Russia, and frozen Russian assets will remain frozen.

Ukraine will repay its debt to the EU only after receiving reparations from Russia - Ursula von der Leyen

Similar to the idea of a reparations loan, which EU leaders did not support, the agreed financing solution is similar to a reparations mechanism: Ukraine will only repay the debt after receiving reparations from Russia. This was stated by President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen at a press conference following the meeting of the European Council, as reported by UNN.

Member states have agreed to finance Ukraine by borrowing €90 billion from EU capital markets over the next two years. We will do this through enhanced cooperation, backed by the EU's budgetary reserve and based on unanimous agreement on amendments to the Multiannual Financial Framework. Similar to a reparations loan, and this is very important, Ukraine will only have to repay the loan after receiving reparations. Until then, blocked Russian assets will remain blocked, and the Union reserves the right to use residual cash to finance the loan.

- said Ursula von der Leyen.

She emphasized that "a just and lasting peace for Ukraine" was "the motto of today's discussion."

We have reached an agreement according to which we can meet Ukraine's financial needs for the next two years.

- reported the President of the European Commission.

Ursula von der Leyen recalled that two solutions had been proposed, "both legally sound, both technically feasible."

"On the one hand, we proposed EU borrowing on the market, and on the other hand, we developed a reparations loan. What was very important in our discussion was that last week, already on Friday, we sent a very clear and strong political signal by immobilizing Russian assets in the European Union for the long term. So, this message was very clear, and building on it, we agreed today to find a solution for financing Ukraine for the next two years," she added.

Recall

The European Union countries have agreed to provide Ukraine with 90 billion euros in aid for 2026–2027. This was stated by the President of the European Council, António Costa.

"This is a clear signal from Europe to Putin" - Merz on EU loan to Ukraine19.12.25, 04:30 • 4064 views

Vita Zelenetska

