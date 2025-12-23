$42.150.10
How much does a comfortable winter holiday in Bukovel and nearby cost: an overview of accommodation prices
11:41 AM • 11996 views
Security guarantees, reconstruction, and frameworks for ending the war: Zelenskyy received Umerov and Hnatov's report after Miami on prepared drafts
11:27 AM • 15928 views
Christmas in Ukraine 2025: how to celebrate, what not to do, will there be a day off
Exclusive
10:40 AM • 11850 views
"The truth hurts"? Relatives of deceased patients claim the clinic blocked the StopOdrex website
December 23, 08:27 AM • 14605 views
Russian attack almost completely left three regions without electricity, interruptions in seven more, emergency blackouts in most regions - energy workers
Exclusive
December 23, 06:30 AM • 20952 views
Zelenskyy made over 50 foreign visits this year
December 22, 07:00 PM • 36961 views
It must be fair and correct: Zelenskyy announced changes to the calendar of holidays and special days
December 22, 04:37 PM • 52521 views
"There is nothing sacred there": Zelenskyy stated that Russia may launch a massive strike on Christmas
Exclusive
December 22, 02:35 PM • 82092 views
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba's creature in the chair of the head of the State Aviation Service - a continuation of the pro-Russian course instead of a reboot of the industry?
Exclusive
December 22, 02:00 PM • 44895 views
"Odrex case" exposed weaknesses in the healthcare system. The Verkhovna Rada is preparing for changes to the licensing system for private institutions
Christmas grocery monitoring: kutia index rose by 37%, and uzvar became 150% more expensive

Kyiv • UNN

 • 76 views

The total cost of the 2025 Christmas table increased by 11% to UAH 913.57, despite cheaper vegetables. Kutia and uzvar became significantly more expensive due to rising prices for their ingredients.

Christmas grocery monitoring: kutia index rose by 37%, and uzvar became 150% more expensive

Despite cheap vegetables, the main symbols of the Christmas table - kutia and uzvar - have noticeably increased in price this year. The kutia index rose by 37%. This was reported by UKAB, adding that the total cost of the Christmas table also increased, according to UNN.

Details

On the eve of the Christmas holidays, food prices show mixed trends: thanks to the record cheapening of vegetables, the cost of some traditional dishes has decreased, but the total cost of the Christmas table has increased due to the rise in prices for fruits, fish, and groceries. The total cost of a set of 12 Lenten dishes in December 2025 is UAH 913.57, which is 11% more than last year, UKAB noted.

A feature of this year's winter season was "vegetable deflation." As noted by UKAB, thanks to a good harvest, prices for vegetables in the "borscht set" have significantly decreased: cabbage became 73% cheaper, carrots - 63%, onions - 58%, potatoes - 54%, and beets - 51%. This allowed significant savings on the preparation of dishes such as varenyky with cabbage (their cost decreased by 47%), potatoes with garlic (-40%), and vinaigrette (-18%). Even Lenten borscht will cost 18% less this year than last year.

The cost of the 2025 Christmas table will reach UAH 1374: the most expensive dish is fried fish09.12.25, 17:34 • 89051 view

However, despite cheap vegetables, the main symbols of the Christmas table - kutia and uzvar - have noticeably increased in price. The kutia index rose by 37%. This is due to the rise in price of all its components: nuts increased in price by 60%, honey - by 40%, and poppy seeds and raisins added more than 30%. The leaders in terms of price growth were the ingredients for uzvar: prunes became 168% more expensive, dried pears - 140%, apples - 110%, which led to an increase in the price of the drink by 150%, according to the Christmas monitoring.

Fish dishes also push the holiday budget up. The cost of herring increased by 24%, and fish (hake) for baking - by 25%. Additionally, the final cost of dishes is affected by sunflower oil, which is a basic element of the Lenten table and has risen in price by 22% over the year.

Olivier Index: the cost of preparing the salad has decreased, but not significantly22.12.25, 15:06 • 30738 views

As for meat dishes (for those who do not observe the fast or are already preparing for the New Year), their preparation is more expensive than last year. Baked pork neck will cost 7% more (UAH 330/kg). Lard is ahead of the rate of meat price growth - over the year, the product added 16% in price and costs UAH 272/kg. The cost of meat borscht increased by 27%, reaching UAH 196, where more than 60% of the price is pork ribs (UAH 119.5 for 500 g). Chicken prices are strengthening due to rising feed costs, and pork prices are stabilized by imports.

Cheese platter will be one of the most expensive items on the New Year's table - UAH 700/kg, which is 40% more than last year. Despite the general trend of decreasing wholesale prices for dairy raw materials, producers maintain high prices for cheese and butter due to expensive energy resources. Eggs, which are necessary for Olivier, increased by 10% compared to the same period last year, reaching UAH 81.6 per dozen, UKAB summarized.

Christmas in Ukraine 2025: how to celebrate, what not to do, will there be a day off23.12.25, 13:27 • 15928 views

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyEconomy
