Zelenskyy explains why it is important for all German political parties to support Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of support for Ukraine by all political forces in Germany and noted that the risks of not defending Ukraine today mean thinking about how to defend ourselves tomorrow. Zelensky said this during a meeting with German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, UNN reports.

Details

Asked whether Zelenskyy was concerned about the fact that the far-right Alternative for Germany party is currently the second most popular in the polls, he said: "Most people agree that Ukraine is not only defending itself, but defending values, defending Europe.

"Everyone, despite their rhetoric, agrees in Europe and the United States... most people agree that Ukraine is not only defending itself, but also defending values and defending Europe. Our people - the military, first of all - protect everyone, no matter where they are. I think this is the most important thing. Of course, we are defending life, democracy and freedom, and there are many challenges in the world. It seems to me that the risks of not protecting Ukraine today means thinking about how to protect ourselves tomorrow. I think this is also an important argument," Zelensky said.

Recall

In Germany, the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party at its congress in Riese, Saxony, on Sunday, January 12, did not include a paragraph in its election program condemning Russia's invasion of Ukraine.