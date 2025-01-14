Zelenskyy explains why it is important for all German political parties to support Ukraine

ukenru
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 135271 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 120715 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 128788 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 129652 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 163454 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 109348 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 158232 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104268 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113847 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117105 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 62631 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin
02:48 PM • 121774 views

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 121774 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day
03:20 PM • 120052 views

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 120052 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding
06:08 PM • 54825 views

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 54825 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: "He can come back when he is ready for peace"
06:35 PM • 68785 views

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 68785 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 135296 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 135296 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 163481 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 163481 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 158254 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 186478 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 175873 views

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 175873 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day
03:20 PM • 120052 views

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 120052 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin
02:48 PM • 121774 views

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 121774 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 140113 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
February 28, 09:03 AM • 131962 views

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 131962 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 149420 views
Zelenskyy explains why it is important for all German political parties to support Ukraine

Zelenskyy explains why it is important for all German political parties to support Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28263 views

The President of Ukraine discussed with the German Defense Minister the importance of all political forces supporting Ukraine. Zelenskyy emphasized that Ukraine is defending not only itself but also European values.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of support for Ukraine by all political forces in Germany and noted that the risks of not defending Ukraine today mean thinking about how to defend ourselves tomorrow. Zelensky said this during a meeting with German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, UNN reports.

Details

Asked whether Zelenskyy was concerned about the fact that the far-right Alternative for Germany party is currently the second most popular in the polls, he said: "Most people agree that Ukraine is not only defending itself, but defending values, defending Europe.

"Everyone, despite their rhetoric, agrees in Europe and the United States... most people agree that Ukraine is not only defending itself, but also defending values and defending Europe. Our people - the military, first of all - protect everyone, no matter where they are. I think this is the most important thing. Of course, we are defending life, democracy and freedom, and there are many challenges in the world. It seems to me that the risks of not protecting Ukraine today means thinking about how to protect ourselves tomorrow. I think this is also an important argument," Zelensky said.

Recall

In Germany, the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party at its congress in Riese, Saxony, on Sunday, January 12, did not include a paragraph in its election program condemning Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics
borys-pistoriusBoris Pistorius
germanyGermany
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

