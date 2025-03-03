The "Big Five" NATO countries held an urgent video conference regarding Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius held a virtual meeting with representatives from five NATO European countries. Participants confirmed further political and military support for Ukraine, with the next meeting scheduled for March 12 in Paris.
Details
On Monday, March 3, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius convened the so-called "Group of Five," which includes Germany, France, Britain, Italy, and Poland. In a video conference, the ministers and their representatives coordinated further political and military support for Ukraine.
Everyone agrees that Ukraine can count on further and broad support from the "Big Five"
It is noted that the video conference took place after the scandal at the meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Washington.
The next meeting of the "Group of Five" in the format of defense ministers is scheduled for March 12 in Paris.
Reminder
At the summit in London, European leaders discussed steps towards peace in Ukraine, but emphasized the need for active U.S. involvement. The United Kingdom, Italy, and other EU countries expressed their readiness to cooperate, however, some leaders remain cautious.
