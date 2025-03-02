Tusk urges European leaders to strengthen NATO's eastern flank - BBC
The Polish Prime Minister called for a stronger NATO military presence on the eastern flank. Tusk supported Italy's initiative to hold a summit of European leaders and the United States.
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, before leaving for a summit to support Ukraine in London this afternoon, emphasized that NATO's military presence in the eastern part of the Alliance should be strengthened.
The British edition informs about a new statement by the head of the Polish government before the summit in London.
Tusk called on European leaders to strengthen NATO's eastern flank:
This will be a real test of the intentions and capabilities of every European state to have more European troops in Finland, the Baltic States and Poland on the border with Russia and Belarus
Tusk also emphasized that he supports Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's proposal to convene a summit of European leaders, as well as the United States.
Keir Starmer outlined three necessary components for achieving lasting peace in Ukraine. These include a strong position of Ukraine, European security guarantees, and US support.
