Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House
Kyiv • UNN
Mike Volz said that the Ukrainian delegation was upset after Zelenskyy's argument with Trump in the Oval Office. Advisers to the US president insisted on changing Zelenskyy's attitude toward peace talks.
US National Security Advisor Mike Volz claims that the Ukrainian delegation that accompanied Zelenskiy during his visit to the Oval Office could barely “hold back tears” after Zelenskiy's tense conversation with Trump on Friday. He also denied critics' accusations that the meeting was an “ambush” for the Ukrainian leader.
This was stated by US National Security Advisor Mike Volz on Fox News, reports UNN.
Details
President Donald Trump's National Security Adviser Mike Waltz said in an interview with Fox News on Saturday that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's team was “practically crying” after a tense exchange with Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance in the Oval Office.
He recalled that after a verbal altercation in the White House between Zelensky, Trump and Vance, the latter implied that the Ukrainian president should change his “attitude” and be more grateful if he wanted to conclude a ceasefire agreement with Russia.
Volz denied allegations that the meeting was an “ambush” on Zelensky.
“Any further interaction will only take us back,” Volz recalled his remark to Zelensky on Friday.
He and Secretary of State Marco Rubio asked Zelenskiy to leave the White House after the meeting, Volz recalls.
The official also emphasized that representatives of the Ukrainian delegation were upset.
The national security adviser said that Zelenskiy's adviser and the ambassador were “practically in tears” after the meeting.
A well-known image in this regard was the reaction of Oksana Markarova, Ukraine's ambassador to the United States, as cameras captured her reacting to the meeting at the White House by lowering her head.
Recall
Keir Starmer urged Zelenskiy to resume talks with Trump after their heated argument in the Oval Office. The prime minister emphasized the importance of establishing relations with the United States to guarantee peace.
Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US02.03.25, 00:11 • 100959 views