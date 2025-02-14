It is necessary to ensure that Ukraine is not left alone, because then there will be no lasting peace for a long time - Pistorius

ukenru
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 7851 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 51307 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 75253 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 106353 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 76640 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 117788 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101127 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113064 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116708 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 153597 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28
February 28, 05:35 AM • 89452 views

February 28, 05:35 AM • 89452 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures
February 28, 05:48 AM • 56881 views

February 28, 05:48 AM • 56881 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets
07:13 AM • 24895 views

07:13 AM • 24895 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
09:03 AM • 86294 views

09:03 AM • 86294 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February
09:59 AM • 46225 views

09:59 AM • 46225 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 106353 views

09:20 AM • 106353 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 117788 views

06:23 AM • 117788 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 153597 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 144225 views

February 27, 11:50 AM • 144225 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 176558 views
UNN Lite
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February
09:59 AM • 46225 views

09:59 AM • 46225 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
09:03 AM • 86294 views

09:03 AM • 86294 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 134369 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details
February 26, 03:18 PM • 136269 views

February 26, 03:18 PM • 136269 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"
February 26, 08:37 AM • 164510 views

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164510 views
It is necessary to ensure that Ukraine is not left alone, because then there will be no lasting peace for a long time - Pistorius

It is necessary to ensure that Ukraine is not left alone, because then there will be no lasting peace for a long time - Pistorius

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26383 views

Germany's defense minister warned of a possible turning point in transatlantic relations due to the US desire for a quick truce. He emphasized that there will be no lasting peace without a strong Ukraine.

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said that it is necessary to ensure that Ukraine is not left alone, because there will be no lasting peace without a strong, free Ukraine. Pistorius said this during a speech at the Munich Security Conference, UNN reports.

In recent days, what we have been saying for a long time has been confirmed. The US is trying to bring Russia and Ukraine to a ceasefire quickly, and Europe will have to live with the consequences of these agreements. This could be a turning point for transatlantic relations, after which the roads could go in different directions. The choices we make now will determine whether we will live in peace or in crisis, will determine our choices in Europe. We need to make sure that Ukraine is not left alone, because one thing remains the same. There will be no lasting peace without a strong, free Ukraine, no rules-based order 

- Pistorius said.

He emphasized that it is necessary to ensure that Russia does not become an even greater threat after the war than before.

We need to prevent further wars. russia only responds to threats. We must negotiate from a position of strength 

- Pistorius added.

Recall

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius saidthat US President Donald Trump's talks with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin over Ukraine are "regrettable.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics
donald-trumpDonald Trump
borys-pistoriusBoris Pistorius
germanyGermany
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising