It is necessary to ensure that Ukraine is not left alone, because then there will be no lasting peace for a long time - Pistorius

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said that it is necessary to ensure that Ukraine is not left alone, because there will be no lasting peace without a strong, free Ukraine. Pistorius said this during a speech at the Munich Security Conference, UNN reports.

In recent days, what we have been saying for a long time has been confirmed. The US is trying to bring Russia and Ukraine to a ceasefire quickly, and Europe will have to live with the consequences of these agreements. This could be a turning point for transatlantic relations, after which the roads could go in different directions. The choices we make now will determine whether we will live in peace or in crisis, will determine our choices in Europe. We need to make sure that Ukraine is not left alone, because one thing remains the same. There will be no lasting peace without a strong, free Ukraine, no rules-based order - Pistorius said.

He emphasized that it is necessary to ensure that Russia does not become an even greater threat after the war than before.

We need to prevent further wars. russia only responds to threats. We must negotiate from a position of strength - Pistorius added.

