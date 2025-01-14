ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Ukraine has more than 100 brigades on the battlefield in need of equipment upgrade - Zelensky

Kyiv

 29365 views

The President of Ukraine reported on more than 100 brigades on the battlefield that need to update their military equipment on a daily basis. Zelenskyy emphasized the priority of technical equipment and training for the military.

More than 100 Ukrainian brigades are on the battlefield and they need to update their military equipment every day. This was announced by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a briefing with German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, UNN reports.

Details

Zelenskyy commented on proposals from allies to lower the mobilization age. In particular, the President emphasized the insufficient provision of military equipment by the partners. 

"You know, I'm not going to give you a very clear number because it's dangerous, but we have more than 100 brigades on the battlefield. And each of these brigades needs to be manned on a daily basis - armored vehicles, artillery vehicles, everything that is needed in each brigade, plus artillery divisions and other various equipment. And in all of them, something is constantly out of order, there is always some kind of understaffing. And so, when we talk about increasing the number of our people even more, we must understand, first, that we do not have the appropriate staffing of brigades today. We must equip our brigades with appropriate equipment," Zelensky said. 

Zelenskyy also noted that the Ukrainian military needs not only technical equipment but also appropriate training for effective combat operations. 

"A person should not only be protected, but should have appropriate weapons and knowledge. And it seems to me that this is what our partners should provide the Ukrainian army with in the first place," the President emphasized.

Recall 

The President of Ukraine statedthat the army lacks weapons, not people. Zelensky recalled the understaffed brigades and emphasized the importance of technological equipment for the army.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

WarPolitics
borys-pistoriusBoris Pistorius
germanyGermany
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

