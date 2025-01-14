Ukraine has more than 100 brigades on the battlefield in need of equipment upgrade - Zelensky

More than 100 Ukrainian brigades are on the battlefield and they need to update their military equipment every day. This was announced by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a briefing with German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, UNN reports.

Details

Zelenskyy commented on proposals from allies to lower the mobilization age. In particular, the President emphasized the insufficient provision of military equipment by the partners.

"You know, I'm not going to give you a very clear number because it's dangerous, but we have more than 100 brigades on the battlefield. And each of these brigades needs to be manned on a daily basis - armored vehicles, artillery vehicles, everything that is needed in each brigade, plus artillery divisions and other various equipment. And in all of them, something is constantly out of order, there is always some kind of understaffing. And so, when we talk about increasing the number of our people even more, we must understand, first, that we do not have the appropriate staffing of brigades today. We must equip our brigades with appropriate equipment," Zelensky said.

Zelenskyy also noted that the Ukrainian military needs not only technical equipment but also appropriate training for effective combat operations.

"A person should not only be protected, but should have appropriate weapons and knowledge. And it seems to me that this is what our partners should provide the Ukrainian army with in the first place," the President emphasized.

Recall

The President of Ukraine statedthat the army lacks weapons, not people. Zelensky recalled the understaffed brigades and emphasized the importance of technological equipment for the army.