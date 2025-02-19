ukenru
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

"MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
"MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

“They strengthen Putin's negotiating position": Pistorius assesses US statements on Ukraine's future in NATO

“They strengthen Putin's negotiating position": Pistorius assesses US statements on Ukraine's future in NATO

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 139242 views

The German defense minister believes that public statements by the United States about the impossibility of Ukraine joining NATO strengthen Putin's position. Pistorius emphasized the unacceptability of negotiations without the participation of European states.

Public statements by the US leadership about the impossibility of Ukraine joining NATO in the near future play into the hands of the Russian Federation. This was stated by German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, UNN reports with reference to DW.

Details

According to him, the Americans "made a mistake by removing the issue of Ukraine's membership in NATO." At the same time, it is unacceptable to negotiate with the aggressor country without the participation of European states and at the same time to place the responsibility for maintaining peace on them.

Of course, as NATO's largest partner in Europe, Germany will participate in any significant and secure peacekeeping mission. However, so far, public statements in this regard have only strengthened Vladimir Putin's negotiating position,

- Pistorius emphasized.

Recall

Last week, U.S. President Donald Trump saidthat he believes Ukraine's membership in NATO is unlikely. At the same time, he said, Washington will continue to provide assistance to Kyiv, but will change its nature.

Pentagon chief Pete Hagel said that Trump's plan to end the war is not a betrayal of Ukrainian soldiers who gave their lives defending Ukraine. At the same time, the United States is interested in a negotiated peace.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarPolitics
the-pentagonThe Pentagon
natoNATO
donald-trumpDonald Trump
borys-pistoriusBoris Pistorius
germanyGermany
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising