“They strengthen Putin's negotiating position": Pistorius assesses US statements on Ukraine's future in NATO

Public statements by the US leadership about the impossibility of Ukraine joining NATO in the near future play into the hands of the Russian Federation. This was stated by German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, UNN reports with reference to DW.

Details

According to him, the Americans "made a mistake by removing the issue of Ukraine's membership in NATO." At the same time, it is unacceptable to negotiate with the aggressor country without the participation of European states and at the same time to place the responsibility for maintaining peace on them.

Of course, as NATO's largest partner in Europe, Germany will participate in any significant and secure peacekeeping mission. However, so far, public statements in this regard have only strengthened Vladimir Putin's negotiating position, - Pistorius emphasized.

Recall

Last week, U.S. President Donald Trump saidthat he believes Ukraine's membership in NATO is unlikely. At the same time, he said, Washington will continue to provide assistance to Kyiv, but will change its nature.

Pentagon chief Pete Hagel said that Trump's plan to end the war is not a betrayal of Ukrainian soldiers who gave their lives defending Ukraine. At the same time, the United States is interested in a negotiated peace.